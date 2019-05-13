Cardi B Shows Off New Breasts In Tiny Black Bra Following Augmentation Surgery

Cardi B knows how to party just like the best of them.

This past weekend, the rapper was spotted partying in Miami with husband Offset. According to The Daily Mail, the famous duo was in Florida for Meek Mill’s birthday party. The swanky event was held at Miami’s famed club LIV, and Cardi’s insane body was fully on display for the star-studded event. Photos published by the outlet show the 26-year-old rocking an incredibly sexy outfit that left very little to the imagination.

Along with a black bra that shows off the singer’s assets in ample amounts, Cardi’s abs were also fully on display while she was partying at the club. She paired the hot little top with skintight red pants and a ton of diamond and chain necklaces that dipped all the way down into her cleavage.

Per usual, the mother-of-one wore her blonde-dyed tresses down and straight along with a face full of her signature makeup including eyeliner, eyeshadow, fake lashes, and matte lipstick. Both Cardi and Offset appeared to have a blast while singing and dancing at the shindig. The rapper also shared a number of Instagram snaps from Mother’s Day, where she was pampered with a ton of gifts from daughter Kulture and husband Offset.

Cardi didn’t share any photos from the actual party but she did tease fans with a little clip of her sexy ensemble — nearly spilling out of her bra. After the birth of her first child, Cardi admitted that she went under the knife and had a procedure done on her breasts. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the 26-year-old revealed that she had surgery after daughter Kulture “did [her] bad.”

“I just got my boobs redone,” the rapper dished. “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out.”

The singer also talked about how she is overcome with mom guilt from time to time, especially since she travels so much for her career.

“I know her sleeping schedule is getting a little messed up… every single time that she gets on an airplane, it’s all good until the landing. She starts crying, and I just be feeling so sad because I know the pain, you know, when your ears pop.”

Cardi went on to say that it’s been getting a little harder as Kulture gets older because she recognizes her mother more and gets sad when she leaves. But judging by the photos on her Instagram account, Cardi still spends plenty of time with her baby and she definitely appears to be one proud mama.