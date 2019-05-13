WWE News: Two Current Champions Finally Confirm Real-Life Relationship With Iconic Photo

It has long been expected, but the confirmation has arrived.

Oftentimes, there are relationships in professional wrestling that fans never know a single thing about because they don’t transpire on television. In the day and age of social media, more information ends up getting out even if the stars don’t want it to happen. There has been a lot of speculation the last few months as to the relationship status of two current WWE champions and now, there is confirmation.

Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has been very active on social media and waging war with anyone who dares challenge her. Over the weekend, she ended up trading words with WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix which could make for a very interesting match if it were to ever happen.

At one point, Lynch commented on a photo telling Phoenix not to “get too close to” her title. Phoenix responded back and said that she is glad they are friends and that they don’t get angry over the number of title reigns they both have.

Of course, this brought a response back from Lynch in which she said “we’re neck and neck,” while showing a photo of Phoenix’s husband Edge. This brought the Hall of Famer into the mix and she began trading tweets with Lynch as well. That brought Phoenix back into it as she said, “Wait wait…are we involving our men now…”

That is when Lynch responded with an interesting tweet, which addressed WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

Immediately, fans jumped on this tweet as a real-life relationship between Lynch and Rollins has been rumored for quite some time. They’ve been caught in photos out and about at different events, but there has never been any kind of confirmation.

All that back-and-forth happened on Sunday, and it just kind of fizzled out by the mid-afternoon. While the seeds appeared to have been planted for a Becky Lynch vs. Beth Phoenix feud, WWE fans were more interested in the idea that the current double Women’s Champion and Universal Champ are together.

Well, by Monday morning, Seth Rollins appears to have completely and totally confirmed their relationship.

It may be needless to say, but this picture kind of drove the WWE Universe crazy as the couple finally admitted what had been suspected for so long. Numerous WWE superstars caught the pic too, as comments were posted by Carmella, Renee Young, Sonya Deville, the Bella Twins, Billie Kay, and even WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

When it comes to talking about power couples, it’s hard to beat the one that has three belts between two people. Depending on what happens this weekend at Money In The Bank, the pairing of Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins could hold a lot of the gold for a long time.