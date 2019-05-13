‘Russian Kim Kardashian’ Anastasiya Kvitko Busts Out Of Tiny Dominatrix Corset

Anastasiya Kvitko appears to be sending out dominatrix vibes today. The Russian bombshell has already made a name for herself as her country’s answer to Kim Kardashian – it’s been nearly three years since The Sun asked who Anastasiya is. The Instagram star whose curves have earned her 9.8 million followers is now a global sensation, and her latest Instagram update is proving why.

Today’s snap comes with a Kardashian-appropriate geo-tag. AK is in Malibu, California. She hasn’t, however, gone for the coastal city’s traditional surfer look. A black leather corset forms just part of Kvitko’s May 13 outfit – matching thigh-high boots, gloves, and shades further enhance the dominatrix finish. Anastasiya is shot leaning against a white-painted balcony. Ocean horizons and blue skies are carefree, but the vixen in the foreground is upping the ante. AK’s corset comes dangerously tight, dangerously low-cut, and it’s flaunting as much cleavage as it is hip. Appearing to neither smile nor frown, AK is looking directly at the camera for a further air of mystery. Instagram seems lost for words. One fan wrote:

“Okay queen”

Another managed a few more, per their comment.

“Love that leather corset. Black leather looks amazing contrasted with your skin.”

AK’s updates have a way of making headlines. Last month, a braless look from Kvitko was reported by The Inquisitr. With fierce curves and no fear of flaunting them, this sensation has a way of making eyes pop. Kvitko’s beach or poolside-snapped pictures come with a touch of provocation, but the racy feel seems welcomed by her largely male fanbase. At the same time, comments do come from accounts appearing to be female. Today’s “Okay queen” comment came from a user appearing to be named Khloe.

As her Instagram following climbs, Anastasiya increasingly finds herself in the position to influence. While her Instagram bio is void of any brand ambassador announcements, her feed does enter influencer territory. Updates such as the above one frequently come with a shout-out to Fashion Nova. The affordable clothing brand has somewhat of a reputation for collaborating with Instagram models. Fellow models, Abby Dowse and Allie Auton both take to the platform to showcase their Fashion Nova outfits. While Dowse is a brand ambassador, Auton takes Kvitko’s route – outfit shout-outs are as far as it goes.

AK’s followers might mostly be members of the general public, but this Instagram account is getting noticed by Hollywood. Rob Kardashian’s former fiancée, Blac Chyna follows Anastasiya. Likewise keeping tabs on AK is Teen Mom OG star, Farrah Abraham. Today’s snap had racked up over 25,000 likes within one hour of being posted.