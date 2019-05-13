Trump’s New York Buildings Must Decrease Emissions Or Face Millions In Climate Fines

The Guardian reports that eight of President Donald Trump’s New York em properties face millions in climate fines under new New York regulations. If the president doesn’t adapt his business empire to be more environmentally friendly to address these potential fines, it faces 2.1 million in fines per year from 2030.

Back in April, the city council passed a legislation that requires buildings taller than 25,000 feet to cut planet-warming emissions by 40 percent. According to city officials, Trump’s largest New York properties — including Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue and the Trump Building on Wall Street — will be hit by this legislation as they pump out 27,000 tons of planet-warming gases yearly.

The new requirements are being called the toughest action against climate change by any U.S. city to date, and they target a region of New York that is the biggest source of greenhouse gases — where buildings account for over two-thirds of emissions.

Trump’s properties will need to make improvements to insulation, window glass, boilers, and electricity use to adhere to the new regulations.

Mark Chambers, director of the mayor Bill de Blasio office of sustainability, said that the president — and anyone with properties above the threshold — has a lot of work to do.

“The good performers won’t have to pay any penalties but anything above the threshold has a lot of work to do now. It’s clear the president needs to pay attention to this, it’s a lot of money.”

“We will do what’s necessary to combat the climate crisis,” he added.

“It’s important we are all held responsible and President Trump is the No 1 roadblock globally to us responding to climate change.”

As of now, The Trump Organization has not issued a comment. But Trump has a history of fighting regulations. Splinter reports that back in the ’90s he lobbied against a requirement for sprinklers in residential buildings, and during his presidency he has fought the country’s regulatory scheme. In all likelihood, he won’t go down paying climate fines without some sort of a fight.

