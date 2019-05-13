Due To Demand, Janet Jackson Announces New Vegas Dates Before Opening Night

After a career spanning four decades, you would think Janet Jackson’s career would be in retirement, but it’s the complete opposite in fact. After announcing that she would be embarking on her first Las Vegas residency, her career proves to still be in demand.

In February, Jackson announced how excited she was to plan a whole new show for her fans via Instagram. The residency titled “Metamorphosis” will take place at Park Theater and kicks off on May 17.

“I am so grateful for all the excitement about my new residency! We are working hard on creating an incredible experience for U guys in Vegas,” she told her 3.5 million followers.

Since the first batch of tickets going on sale, she has had to announce more dates due to demand.

Today, she shared the news on Twitter by referencing one of her most iconic chart-topping singles.

“All For U! Because of demand, three new dates have been added for # MetamorphosisVegas! Aug. 14, 16, & 17 go on sale this Friday, May 17!”

Tickets for the three new shows will go on sale this Friday, May 17, the day she kicks off the residency.

Her choreographer, Gil Duldulao, has been teasing fans via his Twitter account about how next level these concerts will be.

“Y’all ain’t ready. Ha,” he announced, implying this show is going to be one for the books.

This year, Janet will celebrate her legendary 1989 studio album, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, turning 30-years-old. Recently, The Inquisitr reported on Guzman discussing the story behind the iconic photo shoot for the album campaign. The Vegas show will celebrate the album’s success 30 years on while playing all her other hit singles. The album broke a record on the Billboard charts by scoring herself seven top five singles from one era. The album became her second No. 1 in the U.S., and her fans have since given her a No. 1 in each of the last four decades, an achievement only matched by Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen, and U2.

In June, Jackson is scheduled to play Glastonbury Festival for the first time. The iconic festival will take place at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset, in the U.K. She will join the likes of Stormzy, The Cure, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, and Kylie Minogue, who will also perform across the weekend.

On March 29, Janet was finally inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Janelle Monae honored her on the night calling her the queen of black girl magic, which The Inquisitr previously reported.