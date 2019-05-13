‘Game Of Thrones’ Mistake In Episode 5 Shows Jaime With Both Hands

It's the second major and obvious mistake in two episodes.

For the second time in two weeks, a few frames of Game of Thrones managed to make it to the air with an obvious (well, obvious if you were looking for it) mistake. In this case, the show’s producers apparently forgot that Jaime Lannister lost a hand several seasons ago.

WARNING: the remainder of this article contains open spoilers for previous seasons and the current season of Game of Thrones.

If there’s one thing the movie and TV industries should have realized by now, it’s that a mistake isn’t going to go unnoticed. There’s nothing some fans (and haters) love more than pouring over every pixel of every frame, looking for a prop error, a continuity error, or some other gaffe that the editors, actors, and tech people associated with the work failed to catch.

In the case of the most recent episode of Game of Thrones, it appears that a major prop error got past the eyes of people who are paid to notice these things.

As Jaime Lannister and Cersei Lannister waited for death deep in the bowels of King’s Landing, the two siblings/lovers shared an embrace. But take a look at Jaime’s right hand wrapped around Cersei’s abdomen: That’s a real human hand, presumably belonging to actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau or his stand-in, and not the hand of gold that Jaime has been using for the past several seasons.

You may recall that way back in Season 3, Jaime and his companion, Brienne, had been captured by bandits. At one point the bandits chopped off Jamie’s right hand. Considering that the right-handed soldier was considered one of the best swordfighters in Westeros, that was a symbolic act of violence, to say the least. Jaime, for his part, had his right hand replaced with a useless, though equally symbolic, prosthetic hand made of gold; he’s a Lannister, after all.

So of course, by Season 8 his (flesh-and-blood) right hand shouldn’t appear on the screen.

Loading...

It’s the second time in two weeks that a major error slipped by unnoticed – unnoticed until the fans got a hold of it, that is. In last week’s episode, a Starbucks cup managed to remain on a prop table when the cameras were rolling and didn’t catch the attention of editors.

One fan snarkily referenced the Starbucks cup fiasco when commenting on Jaime’s suddenly-regenerated hand, responding to the tweeted photo above with, “How else is he going to hold his Starbucks?”

The final episode of Game of Thrones airs next Sunday.