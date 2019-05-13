Connecticut Man Indicted For Allegedly Threatening To Assassinate President Trump

A Connecticut man has been indicted for allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump, The Hill reports.

According to local authorities, Gary Gravelle of New Haven Connecticut sent threatening letters to President Donald Trump and to the local Islamic center. According to the alleged perpetrator, the letters contained anthrax.

“I, Gary Gravelle,… as a faithful soldier of the AKA, am coming to KILLDonald Trump,” reads one of the letters addressed to the president and obtained by authorities.

The “AKA” in the letter refers to the American Knights of Anarchy, a white supremacist organization Gravelle is reportedly a member of. Gravelle has been in custody since September last year when he was arrested for violating the terms of his federal supervised release.

According to authorities, at least two letters Gravelle mailed did not contain the lethal substance anthrax, as the suspect has claimed, but in fact baby powder.

Nevertheless, Gravelle is facing more than 100 years in prison. He has been charged with 16 counts pertaining to conveying false information about explosives and for threats to the president of the United States.

According to The New York Post, Gravelle also mailed a letter to the synagogue Congregation Adath Israel in Middletown — it contained baby powder. In the one he sent to the Islamic Center in New London, he wrote, “You Die.”

During the same time period, according to the publication, the alleged suspect also made threatening phone calls and sent similar emails vowing to detonate bombs at several locations. Gravelle said he was going to detonate explosives at the Federal Detention Center, at the Burlington International Airport in Vermont, in New Haven, and in Seattle.

Man faces up to 140 years in prison after sending more than 50 letters threatening to kill people, including President Trump https://t.co/F3UoPl3lqu — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) May 13, 2019

Gravelle is not the first man to threaten President Donald Trump’s life. In fact, in 2017 Secret Service successfully prevented an assassination plot against the president.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, during Trump’s visit to Manila, the capital of Philippines, the Secret Service obtained credible information that an attempt at Trump’s life could be made at the ASEAN 50 summit, where the commander in chief was meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

What tipped the Secret Service off were social media posts made by a local man — he openly threatened Trump, writing “Gonna be in Manila the same time as Trump… I’ll take one for the team lads.”

The message was accompanied by a mugshot of Lee Harvey Oswald, John F. Kennedy’s assassin.

Secret Service agents tracked the individual’s IP address, apprehending him just as he was about to travel to the hotel Trump was staying in.