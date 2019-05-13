Kim Kardashian Fans Believe She Hid The Name Of Her Baby Boy In Her Instagram Caption

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child together, a baby boy, via surrogate on Friday. The couple has not yet shared their son’s name publicly, but fans believe Kardashian may have dropped a hint in one of her recent Instagram captions – a bear emoji – according to Buzzfeed.

On Sunday, the KKW Beauty founder shared a few shots from her CBD-themed baby shower last week in celebration of her son’s arrival. Some of the photos included Kardashian posing with her mother, her sisters, and their children, while others featured the Kardashian-Jenner kids playing in the yard or relaxing on yoga mats.

“We celebrated our baby boy about a week ago and now he’s here! He’s so perfect! Here are some pics of my CBD baby shower,” Kardashian wrote in the caption.

She continued on to call her little boy the “most calm and chill” out of all her children and assure that everyone is getting along. Fans paid particular attention to the single bear emoji that she chose to end the post with. At first, it didn’t seem to mean much, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star later posted more baby shower photos on Twitter with only the bear emoji as the caption. Could the emoji be significant?

“So is the name Bear? Lol I’m over here looking for clues lol,” one fan responded on Twitter.

Some people are fairly confident that the child’s name is Bear — enough to bet money on it.

“He’s 100 percent called Bear,” someone wrote.

“I WILL BET ANYONE $100 that Kim Kardashian named her new baby ‘Bear,'” another added.

Other users predicted the name Teddy instead, like a stuffed teddy bear, while some fans drew a connection between the name and West’s hometown, Chicago, whose team is the Chicago Bears.

Kardashian and West already share a 1-year-old daughter named Chicago in addition to 5-year-old daughter North and 3-year-old son Saint.

Nothing is confirmed yet, but Kardashian did recently reveal that she considered naming her son Robert, or Rob, after her late father Robert Kardashian, People reported. She admitted during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live that a palm reader in Bali back in October told her that Robert would be reincarnated in her future son, which led her to consider the name. However, the reality star did realize that Robert doesn’t quite fit in with the unique names of her other three children.

All fans can do now is wait for Kardashian to drop her son’s name along with an adorable baby photo.