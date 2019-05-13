Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of Screen Legend Doris Day

The legendary actress-singer passed away at age 97.

The world is mourning the death of Doris Day. The beloved movie and singing legend died Monday at age 97 at her Carmel Valley, California, home surrounded by close friends after a battling a case of pneumonia, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Doris Day was one of the top screen actresses of 1950s and 1960s, starring in films with leading men such as Rock Hudson, James Stewart, Clark Gable, and Frank Sinatra. Day was also famous for her songs “Sentimental Journey,” “Secret Love,” and “Que Sera Sera,” which were all inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Doris Day left the Hollywood spotlight for a quieter life in Carmel Valley more than 40 years to focus on animal activism and rescue with her Doris Day Animal Foundation.

While she left Hollywood decades ago—her last film was 1968’s With Six You Get Eggroll and her last TV series was The Doris Day Show, which ended its run in 1973—Doris Day was beloved by millions who never forget her as America’s Sweetheart. After her death was announced, many famous fans and friends took to social media to remember Doris Day and her beauty, talent, and kind spirit.

According to Fox News, Doris Day was remembered as an icon of Hollywood by The Tribeca Film festival, who said the legendary star “warmed our hearts” for years. Stella McCartney, the fashion designer daughter of Beatles legend Paul McCartney, wrote that Day was an inspiration whom she was honored to have met.

Other stars, including George Takei, William Shatner, and Antonia Banderas, remembered Doris Day as the world’s sweetheart. You can see some of the reaction to Doris Day’s death below.

RIP Doris Day, 97.

Fabulous life, fabulous star, fabulous woman. pic.twitter.com/qWIiTUJLwv — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 13, 2019

Condolences to the family of Doris Day. She was the World’s Sweetheart and beloved by all. ❤️ Que Será, Será!???? — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) May 13, 2019

For those of us in my generation, Doris Day was synonymous with Hollywood icon. She would no doubt remind us, upon this day of her passing, “Que sera sera,” but we will miss her dearly anyway. Rest now in our hearts forever, Ms. Day. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) May 13, 2019

#DorisDay has died at the age of 97. ???? She was one of a kind. pic.twitter.com/mcOGcZI7vr — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) May 13, 2019

We’ve lost another great Hollywood talent. Take a minute to appreciate the legendary Doris Day: https://t.co/72ssvivryz — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) May 13, 2019

The one, the only, the woman who inspired so much of what I do… Doris Day I love you, my calamity Jane. An iconic woman who I was hugely honoured to meet and share precious moments with. Rest in peace x pic.twitter.com/brkli7fKYE — Stella McCartney (@StellaMcCartney) May 13, 2019

Sadly, in a 2011 interview with People, Doris Day revealed that many of her loved ones were already in heaven, including her only son Terry who died in 2004. In the interview, Day also talked about her close friendship with her longtime leading man, Rock Hudson. The actress revealed that when Hudson was dying of AIDS in 1985, she went to see him for one final time and they had an emotional goodbye.

“When we parted, he held onto me. I was in tears. But he’s in heaven now. Almost everybody I love is,” Day said at the time.

The death of Doris Day leaves us with few stars left from Hollywood’s glamorous golden era. Actress Eva Marie Saint is 94-years-old, and Betty White is now 97-years-old, the same age as Doris Day was when she died. Film legends Olivia de Havilland and Kirk Douglas are now both 102-years-old.