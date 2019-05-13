Olivia Culpo Flaunts Major Cleavage, Pops Out Of Dangerously Low-Cut Leathers

Olivia Culpo’s latest outfit isn’t leaving much to the imagination. The Sports Illustrated model may be accustomed to skimpiness for her magazine covers, but today suggests this 27-year-old is at ease regardless of the setting. On Monday, Splash News took to Instagram shared snaps of the brunette as she took to the streets of Miami.

Olivia was photographed in head-to-toe leathers. Her bottle-green pants come skin-tight, and it’s a similar scenario for her matching paneled tank, a low-cut industrial-style top that flaunted her cleavage. It’s also sufficiently thin-strapped to showcase hints of a bra underneath – the underwear seems to have nailed the push-up effect. Splash News dubbed every one of Culpo’s looks “insane,” likely including today’s style.

The pictures show the model smiling, confident, and throwing out a small wave. Similar body language manifested yesterday as The Daily Mail reported Culpo rocking a sleeveless double-denim outfit. The headline did, however, come with a relationship rumor. Following her split from NFL player Danny Amendola, the former Miss Universe now sees herself linked to musician Zedd.

Olivia celebrated her 27th birthday last week. She’s also been making global headlines for returning to Sports Illustrated for a topless shoot.

“@si_swimsuit.. It’s finally here!!!!!!” formed part of the Instagram caption sharing the snap.

Olivia has 3.9 million Instagram followers. Her “it” girl status places her as a fashion icon, beauty symbol, and Instagram star. This brunette comes with the platform’s much-loved selfies, foodie moments, travels, and stylish outfit displays. A quick scroll through Culpo’s feed shows high-end brands including Fendi and Louis Vuitton, alongside an on-trend look of cut-off sweaters, over-the-knee boots, and leggings.

Free-spirited as most of Olivia’s updates are, the odd snap tends to up the ante. Culpo’s evening looks come with a red carpet feel, how,ever they’re apt – this famous face is regularly spotted at glitzy events. Today’s outfit comes with the A-lister feel, but the daylight setting proves laid-back. Culpo has opted for a high-braided ponytail, hoop earrings, and little in the way of fussy accessories. Her matching leathers come paired with a small handbag in dark browns.

Lower-profile as Olivia may be compared to supermodels such as Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, she nonetheless boasts a healthy fanbase. The oldest Hadid sister follows Culpo on Instagram. While no Kardashian-Jenners appear to keep Instagram tabs on Olivia, her following does include Bella Thorne, Chrissy Teigen, Vanessa Hudgens, and Hailey Bieber. The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams and Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland also follow her.