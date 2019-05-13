Howard Stern Calls ‘GMA’ Host A ‘Sex Fiend’ During Tell-All Interview

In a revealing interview with Good Morning America to promote his new book Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern sat down with this beloved ABC anchor and alleged that they were a “sex fiend,” shocking the morning show audience in the process.

Stern sat down with George Stephanopoulos, a respected ABC News anchor and host of Good Morning America, alongside Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan, to speak about his new book, and the interview quickly went off the rails. Stern turned the tables on his interviewer to tell a story about when he and Stephanopoulos had dinner with their spouses Beth Stern and Ali Wentworth at Stern’s house, reported ABC News.

Stern recalled when he and his wife were speaking about a conversation they had with Wentworth where she boasted about her and her husband’s sex life.

The GMA anchor turned red in the face when Wentworth reminded the Sterns that she and her husband enjoyed a healthy physical relationship. Beth Stern reportedly commented to her husband that she didn’t believe the extent of the couple’s physical relationship, to which Stern called Stephanopoulos a “sex fiend” on the ABC morning show to what was likely a stunned audience.

The red-faced anchor nervously laughed in the face of Stern’s comment and quickly tried to change the subject.

Stern also noted during the interview that through therapy and looking at the world differently now, he said he has changed from his old ways and narcissistic behavior and is now “embarrassed” by who he used to be.

“You know, for years, I used to think, ‘Well, I’m one type of person on the air. And off the air, I’m somebody else,'” he said. “But the truth was, that was me.”

He also noted on GMA that the best interview he ever did was his 2015 interview with Conan O’Brien, who opened up about his struggles with depression.

“I was able to listen and not be trying to insert myself, I picked up on something he said. And then all of a sudden, he started talking about that he suffered from depression,” Stern said on GMA. “And we kinda did this heavy thing… It was like the cameras disappeared. The microphones disappeared. And the two of us were just locked in conversation.”

This is not the first time the sex life of Wentworth and Stephanopoulos has come into question in the public eye.

The Daily Mail reported that Wentworth said in her book, Go Ask Ali: Half-Baked Advice (and Free Lemonade), that it’s awkward that she can’t join in with her buddies when they get to complain about their terrible marriages.

Loading...

She noted that when her friends ask how often she and Stephanopoulos have sex, she revealed she hesitates before answering, stating she has “lost friends with this question.”

Wentworth revealed that “the women gasp and scream like I’ve confessed that I shot my dog” after answering that question, according to The Daily Mail.

“One of them always slams her fist down on the table; a woman’s wine glass once smashed in her hand.”

Good Morning America airs daily on ABC.