‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Kelsey Merritt Flaunts Her Dangerous Curves In Tight Silver One-Piece On Instagram

Kelsey Merritt has graced her Instagram followers with yet another sexy shot of her in a swimsuit, and this one certainly didn’t disappoint. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model rocked a tight one-piece on the beach in her latest upload that had her fans going absolutely wild.

The most recent addition to the 22-year-old’s widely-followed Instagram account was shared on Sunday, May 12, and definitely did not go unnoticed by her fans. Kelsey stood in the sand as she struck a pose for the camera with the breathtaking background of the blue sky and clear water behind her, but it was her incredible figure that took center stage in the gorgeous shot.

The model was captured running her hands through her long, brunette tresses as she stared down the camera — and boy, did she look good as she did it. Wearing nothing but a skintight, silver one-piece that bared her name across the bosom, Kelsey wowed her fans with her dangerous curves that were completely on display in the sexy shot.

The low scoop neckline of the barely-there number flashed some serious cleavage as the Filipino-American beauty did her thing, while its high-cut design revealed nearly every inch of her long, toned legs and curves. Kelsey brushed her signature dark locks behind her head for the steamy upload, letting her glamours makeup look featuring a thick coating of mascara and light pink glossy lip shine.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Issue rookie were quick to show their love for her latest upload. At the time of this writing, Kelsey’s 1.4 million followers have already awarded the snap over 88,000 likes in just nine hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments complimenting her jaw-dropping display.

“Super sexy,” one follower said of her barely-there look, while another called her the “most beautiful angel.”

Others noted that they had cast their vote for the bikini babe to take the title of 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie of the Year.

This was Kelsey’s first time appearing on the pages of the annual publication, and she definitely brought the heat. Taking to her Instagram account again earlier last week, the stunner gave her followers a glimpse at what they would see on the pages of the magazine, and it was sure to get them lining up to grab their copy. The snap showed Kelsey laying on the beach and covered in sand as she rocked a minuscule gold bikini that barely provided any coverage for her flawless figure, sending her fans into a frenzy.