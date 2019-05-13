Ciara Shares Heartfelt Message About Her Kids On Mother’s Day

Ciara has a lot to celebrate these days. Last week, on May 10, she released her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks. On the same day, she dropped the music video for the album’s title track.

Yesterday was Mother’s Day, and Cici took the time to share some heartfelt messages about being a mom, while also appreciating her own mother and grandmother.

“Grateful for the incredible Mommas and Grandmas in my life and my kids lives. You ladies are appreciated! Thank you ladies for the courage, wisdom, and strength you instill in me. You all inspire me. #HappyMothersDay,” she captioned one of her Instagram uploads, which consisted of a series of photos she has had with her mom and grandma over the years.

When it came down to praising her own kids, she called them her greatest accomplishments in a separate post on Instagram.

“My Greatest Accomplishments In Life! You two have helped me discover strengths I didn’t know existed in me. You’ve taught me patience, and most of all you continuously show me pure Love! Mama will always be here for you! #ProudMama #HappyMothersDay.”

In the “Beauty Marks” music video, the “Body Party” hitmaker shared footage of her wedding to Russell Wilson, as well as the birth to her daughter, Sienna, which The Inquisitr previously reported. The touching video has achieved over 1.1 million views on YouTube within a couple of days.

Ciara’s latest single releases, “Level Up,” “Freak Me” featuring Tekno, “Dose,” “Greatest Love,” and “Thinkin Bout You,” are all included on the new record. She has also collaborated with Kelly Rowland and Macklemore.

Last week, she turned up at the Met Gala and didn’t get left unnoticed. In a video clip uploaded to her Instagram account, she revealed she became the first person to ever twerk on the red carpet, claiming that history had been made. The Inquisitr revealed this as she did it with musician Big Freedia, while dancing to her single “Play.”

She owned two looks at the ball. The first was an all-black outfit which was more relaxed. The second was bold and powerful. She wore a custom made Peter Dundas emerald green gown, which had a fluffy train that followed her to the floor. The “Goodies” chart-topper’s hair was big and beautiful and was named “best hair” by Harper’s Bazaar.

On Instagram, Ciara has a huge following with 22.1 million followers. On Spotify, she currently has 7.6 million monthly listeners. Her most played track at the moment is her classic hit “One Two Step,” featuring Missy Elliott, who has appeared on several of her albums.