‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent And Randall Emmett Spend Mother’s Day Weekend Together, Share Photo On Instagram

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett enjoyed time in Los Angeles.

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett enjoyed a kid-free weekend in Los Angeles on Mother’s Day as the movie producer’s two daughters, London and Rylee, spent time with their mother, actress Ambyr Childers.

Ahead of tonight’s new episode of the Vanderpump Rules Season 7 reunion, Kent appeared to join Emmett at work, where the couple posed for an Instagram photo to celebrate the weekend.

While Kent has shared a couple of recent posts on her Instagram Stories page of herself and Emmett, she removed all photos of him from her Instagram account weeks ago after being called out for allegedly being a gold digger by rapper 50 Cent, who Emmett owed $1 million. As Vanderpump Rules fans may have seen, 50 Cent slammed Kent in a series of posts, many of which featured Kent bragging about the elaborate gifts and a movie role, that were given to her by Emmett after the couple began sleeping together.

During one particular episode of Vanderpump Rules, Kent told co-star Stassi Schroeder that Emmett had bought her a Range Rover just one day after she let him “hit it” on the first night. Then, during an episode of the show earlier this year, Kent claimed to have temporarily split with Emmett and told co-star Brittany Cartwright that she would miss having access to a private jet, before adding that she could perform certain favors for others if she wanted to fly on another jet.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine earlier this year, Kent opened up about her relationship with Emmett, who she said is “the most incredible human in the world” and told the outlet she was extremely lucky to have someone so supportive in her life.

“I have to pinch myself that he’s mine because I’m like, ‘What did I do right in my short lifetime to get someone who supports everything I do, even when I may mess up?'” Kent said. “He’s totally there to pick me up and get me back on my feet.”

Loading...

Kent and Emmett became engaged in September of last year and are planning to get married next April.

“I talk about babies all day, I dream about babies all day,” Kent added. “I want two! Yeah, he says he wants one, but we’re gonna have two.”

To see more of Kent and her co-stars, don’t miss part two of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 7 tonight, May 13 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.