Jordyn Woods Just ‘Ended The Kardashian Curse’ In The Most Unexpected Way

Jordyn Woods has never spoken of the Kardashian curse. Kylie Jenner, however, has. Previously, Kylie told Vogue that the curse is “exactly what it is,” and that those supposedly affected “come and can’t handle it” – the curse involves other celebrities joining the family, but never staying.

“But it’s not just men—it’s friends, it’s people who come and just don’t know how to handle it,” Kylie added. “It’s the negative. There’s a lot of people who love us, but there’s also a huge handful of people who don’t like us.”

On May 12, Jordyn Woods posted four pictures to Instagram. The vineyard snaps showed Jordyn enjoying a glass of wine at the winery she wants to “own one day,” per her caption. Neither the winery nor Woods’ tiny, laced denim dress proved the main talking point, though. Instagram appears convinced that Woods has somehow broken free from the dreaded Kardashian curse, as one user opined.

Another likewise mentioned the family name, per their comment.

“Shhhh the Kardashians/Jenner’s [sic] might take this idea”

A string of other comments further pointed towards Jordyn’s status quo – the former best friend to Kylie Jenner seems to be making it on her own following her February cheating scandal. Quotes from Woods’ Red Table Talk interview are still fully quoted by Elle, but headlines have since shifted. In March, Complex reported that the model was being “flooded” with business opportunities.

While Woods has never openly associated herself with the curse mentioned by Vogue, both her closeness to — and exit from — the Kardashian-Jenner circle place her as a potential curse candidate. The magazine had outlined individuals who are seemingly victims of it. Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband, Lamar Odom was listed. Likewise, Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick, and Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend, Tyga, were also included. All rubbed shoulders with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars. All now find themselves either absent or, in some way, severed from the reality moguls’ lives.

Once a major figure in Kylie’s life, Jordyn has not been seen with the Kylie Cosmetics CEO since February. In April, Woods said that she will “always have love for Kylie,” per The Daily Mail. Beyond that, their friendship status does not seem to have progressed.

The winery post also saw one fan state that Woods “ain’t looking like a Kardashian’s [sic] no more.” Another wrote that it was “making Kylie cry.” Ultimately, it seems that Jordyn’s career as a solo act is gaining momentum with each passing week.

Jordyn does not appear to have responded to the comment informing her that the curse has ended. Her update was, however, immensely popular. It had racked up over 350,000 likes within 14 hours of being posted.