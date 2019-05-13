Victoria’s Secret’s Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Huge Bare Baby Bump In A Tiny Bikini In Throwback Photo

Candice had her big baby bump on display in a skimpy bikini.

Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel was showing off her big baby bump in a throwback bikini snap shared to Instagram this week by her swimwear brand, Tropic of C. The stunning photo showed the gorgeous supermodel hitting the beach with her now 2-year-old son Anaca as she proudly revealed her growing middle while pregnant with her second child.

Candice stunned in the photo shared to the site over the weekend as she showed off her body in her pretty tiny, black string bikini while walking along the sand as Anaca around played in front of her.

Swanepoel had her long, blonde hair down and flowing in the wind as she looked down toward her firstborn son while her large baby bump was on full display.

The bikini snap was taken while the model – who’s walked the runway for some of the biggest fashion brands in the world and has become one of Victoria’s Secret’s most recognizable faces – was pregnant with her second child with her partner Hermann Nicoli, a son named Ariel, who’s now 10-months-old.

In the caption of the beach upload, Tropic of C shared a sweet Mother’s Day message for Candice – who The Inquisitr recently shared snaps of while rocking a leopard-print bikini – and all the mothers who were celebrating the special holiday on May 12.

Swanepoel and Nicoli announced the birth of their second son back in June after the star first announced her pregnancy five months earlier in December.

On June 19, Candice confirmed via Instagram Stories that little Ariel had arrived and said that she and Hermann were “blessed” to be parents of two boys.

“Thank you so much for all the well wishes,” she told her fans, per E! News. “Our little man was born this morning at home and he couldn’t be more perfect.”

Shortly after welcoming her second child into the world, Swanepoel was actually hit with a wave of backlash after candid photos surfaced in which she was showing off her body in a bikini mere days after giving birth.

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, the supermodel was forced to shut down the trolls after she received several vicious comments from haters who called her out for rocking the two-piece just 12 days after welcoming her baby boy into the world.

Posting the photos to social media, she wrote, “This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it… check yourself.”

“Society can be so cruel to one another,” she then continued in her candid clap back. “I’m not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy. I am proud actually… I carried my son for 9 months in there.”