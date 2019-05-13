‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, May 14: Shauna & Flo Are Moving Out

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, May 14, promise that Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Eric Forrester (John McCook) will offer Shauna (Denise Richards) and Florence Fulton (Kiara Barnes) the opportunity of a lifetime. Quinn will go out on a limb for her best friend in order to make her everyday life just a little bit better.

When Flo first came to Los Angeles, she had no idea that she would be living there permanently. Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) had booked her a flight to Los Angeles because he wanted her to pose as Hope’s (Annika Noelle) baby’s biological mother. After Reese left, he offered her his apartment. He told her that his lease was valid for a few months and told her that she was welcome to use his digs. Flo then decided to stay in Los Angeles and found herself a job.

Little did she know that she would soon have to share the apartment with her mother. Shauna came to L.A. after she became aware that her daughter was searching for her father. She left Las Vegas and moved in with Flo after they found out that her daughter was actually a Logan. Shauna has been encouraging Flo to take every opportunity the Logans have given her.

Now it seems as if Quinn and Eric will extend their hospitality, per She Knows Soaps. Quinn will convince her husband that they can accommodate Flo and Shauna. They have plenty of space for mother and daughter, and they will be able to move out of the tiny apartment they currently live in.

Eric thinks the world of Flo because he believes that she is Phoebe’s (Rosalind Aune and Isabella de Armas) birth mother. He will want to repay her apparent sacrifice by making her feel welcome. The Forrester patriarch will agree to have the women staying in his home.

Although Flo may be a little nervous about accepting the offer, Shauna will be excited to move into the mansion. She has always dreamed of living the high-life and now her friend is offering her the opportunity of a lifetime. Shauna will be thrilled about her new life in L.A.

In the meantime, Flo will be concerned about their secret. She wonders how everyone will react if they were to find out the truth about Hope’s baby. If the truth comes out, she could lose Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) forever.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.