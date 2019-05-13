Demi Rose Flaunts Busty Assets And Pert Booty In Too-Small Bikini In Tunisia Photo Shoot

Model Demi Rose has been enjoying an idyllic getaway in Tunisia, where she has been sharing snaps of herself soaking up the sun in tiny bikinis that flaunt her famous assets. The social media sensation’s most recent photos come from a photo shoot that took place this past Sunday, according to the Daily Mail.

In the snaps, Demi works her angles for the photographer, showing off her enviable curves for her fans. She is dressed in a tiny blue bikini embellished with gold pieces around the neck and connecting the bikini top to the bottom with an intricate center design that highlights her hourglass physique. The thong bikini shows off the model’s pert booty while the top barely covers her chest, revealing plenty of underboob and leaving little to the imagination for her fans.

Demi completed the look with her long, dark tresses slicked back from a dip in the water and black mascara and eyeliner highlighting her eyes. She shoots sultry looks towards the camera in the images with her pink, plumped lips.

The model recently revealed that she may be looking to move to L.A. to pursue her acting dreams, writes the Daily Mail.

“Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films.”

The 24-year-old U.K. native first shot to fame after famously dating Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga, following their very public split. She has since gained attention from all over the world for her enviable figure and beauty, which she isn’t afraid to keep hidden.

When asked how she maintains her sexy physique, the model says that she works out and eats healthy.

“I try to keep as healthy as I can. With traveling, it’s hard to work out, I travel across the world but try to keep my routine… Everyone says I’m the healthiest person they know. The fattiest thing I will ever eat is nuts and peanut butter…”

Demi added that it is difficult to keep her weight down as her body easily packs on the pounds if she isn’t careful.

“My figure just gains weight so fast. Any bad thing I eat my body isn’t used to it and just puts on the weight. That means no birthday cake!”

Despite needing to keep an eye on her food intake, the model is happy with her sensationally curvy figure and loves showing it off to the world.