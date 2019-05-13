‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Are ‘Wedding Prepping,’ Showing Off Weight Loss

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are working out hard ahead of their big day.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are less than two months away from their big day. As their wedding date approaches, the Vanderpump Rules couple is spending tons of time at their gym in Los Angeles, Lit Method.

During a visit to the facility on Sunday, May 12, Cartwright shared a video of her soon-to-be husband on the ground at the gym and told her fans and followers on her Instagram Stories that she and Taylor were “wedding prepping” and doing “weird stretches.”

Meanwhile, on Taylor’s own Instagram Stories, he shared a video from the gym’s lobby, where mothers were enjoying free Rose all day.

As fans have seen over the past several months, Taylor and Cartwright have been showing off their weight loss frequently on social media. Weeks ago, during a trip to the Stagecoach Music Festival, the reality stars flaunted their new bodies as they took in the sights of the event.

In photos shared by Taylor and Cartwright at the time, Cartwright was seen showcasing her fit frame in a tight blue romper and cowgirl boots, as Taylor donned a white T-shirt and denim pants.

During the event, both Taylor and Cartwright posted photos of one another on their Instagram pages.

When the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules premiered at the end of last year, fans got to witness Taylor’s proposal to Cartwright, which took place in June of last year. As viewers will recall, Taylor asked Cartwright to marry him during a lunch date at Neptune’s Net restaurant in Malibu, California, which was a favorite spot for Taylor’s father, Ronald Cauchi, who passed away months prior.

“The location is just a place that we went to a few times and we really like it. It’s a place that my father, when he visited here, he really, really loved,” Taylor told Us Weekly after their engagement. “This place is called Neptune Net, which is a very cool, like fish shack place. … You can see the sun setting, the dolphins are out and surfers, so it’s kind of just fun to have some crabs and dinner there, so I thought I would do it there just because it meant so much to me and my father and us. It had a lot of meaning all around.”

To see more of Taylor, Cartwright, and their co-stars, don’t miss part two of the three-part Vanderpump Rules Season 7 tonight, May 13 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.