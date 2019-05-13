Charli XCX Teases Fans In See-Through Underwear That She Has Shot Something Special

Charli XCX uploaded a saucy Instagram video clip over the weekend that caught people’s attention. The “After the Afterparty” hitmaker was seen wearing close to nothing while telling her fans that she was about to shoot something really exciting.

In the video clip, XCX appears to be wearing a couple of silver chains, while flaunting a yellow see-through lingerie style bra with skimpy bottoms to match. The flower detailing on the bra just about covers up her nipples as she goofs around with the camera zooming in on her face, rolling her eyes into the bottom of her eyeballs.

In her caption, she expressed that she is currently shooting something and that she can’t wait for her fans to see the end results. Instantly, fans thought a new music video as Charli has been teasing a new release recently.

Last night via Twitter, she tweeted that a new song will be released sometime this week.

“Gonna drop some music next week,” she shared to her 3.2 million followers.

No word on what the new song(s) will be titled, but fans won’t have to wait much longer.

In April, the “Girls Night Out” songstress admitted to fans that she had been slow about releasing music and that her new material will be a continuation of her latest mixtape, Pop 2, which The Inquisitr reported.

“Just so you know angels – I am working on new music and things are coming this year. I know I’m slow sometimes but I want things perfect. This new era will be all things Charli. kind of a continuation of Pop 2 but also more Charli than ever before. no compromises, my best yet,” she shared.

Last week, she attended her first ever Met Gala event. She wore a bright yellow dress designed by John Paul Gaultier. The theme for this year’s ball was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” Even though Charli’s garment wasn’t as over the top as others, she still stood out on the night. The tassels wrapped around her waist made her look seem like this would be 2019’s equivalent of Beauty and the Beast’s character Belle and looked very fairytale, which The Inquisitr noted.

In April, Charli celebrated the sixth anniversary of the release of her debut album, True Romance, via her Instagram account. The record, which was released in 2013, peaked at No. 85 in the U.K. Her second studio album, Sucker, went top 20 and included the worldwide hit “Boom Clap.”

In 2017, XCX released two mixtapes — Number 1 Angel and Pop 2.

Her latest single with Troye Sivan titled “1999” became another top 20 single for Charli in the U.K., peaking at No. 13.