‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne de Paula Spills Out Of Tight Dress With Dangerously High Slit On Instagram

Anne de Paula has proved that she can go from beach wear to evening wear without a hitch. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model flashed plenty of skin in a stunning, floor-length evening gown in her latest Instagram photo that had her fans going wild.

The latest addition to Anne’s widely-followed Instagram feed was shared on Sunday, May 12, and captured the babe hitting the red carpet in Miami as she celebrated the recent release of the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The model stunned in a revealing silver dress that hardly contained her assets and did nothing but favors for her famous curves.

The 24-year-old’s newest upload included not one but two steamy snaps in it to show off both the front and the back of her breathtaking look, and they certainly did not disappoint. Anne threw her hands up in the classic rocker hand pose as she winked the camera and bared a huge grin, all well nearly spilling out of the top half of her dress that featured a sexy cutout that spanned the entire length of its bodice, revealing even more cleavage to the camera. The number was also designed with an empire waist, accentuating her trim physique, and had not one but two dangerously high slits in the skirt that put the beauty’s long, toned legs completely on display.

The Brazilian bombshell also showed off the backside of her dress in the second snap of the upload, and it was sure to get some pulses racing. The clingy nature of Anne’s dress hugged every inch of her figure and curvy booty perfectly, and its incredibly sheer nature left very little to the imagination to anybody that stopped their scrolling for a look at the stunning photos. She added a pair of strappy silver heels to her look, as well as a set of shimmering stud earrings that sparkled under the spotlight. Anne styled her signature brunette tresses down in a loose blowout the cascaded behind her back, and sported a glamorous makeup look featuring a thick coating of mascara and glossy lip.

Fans of the Sports Illustrated model showered her with love for the steamy duo of snaps. At the time of this writing, Anne’s post has racked up over 10,000 likes, with dozens of her 211,000 fans taking to the comments section as well to compliment her jaw-dropping display.

“Very hot and very sexy,” one fan commented, while another said they were “already hoping” the beauty was going to be making an appearance in next year’s addition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

This year was Anne’s third consecutive appearance in the bikini-clad magazine, and it may have some of her hottest photos yet. The stunner took to her Instagram when the magazine hit shelves on Wednesday, May 8 to share a look at her photo shoot for the publication, wowing fans by showing off her flawless figure in a skimpy green bikini that was sure to get them scrambling to pick up their copy.