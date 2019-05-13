Johnny Galecki Admits He’s Hoping For A Baby Girl With Pregnant Girlfriend Alaina Meyer

'The Big Bang Theory' star painted his fingernails pink to sway some girl power his way.

Johnny Galecki is hoping his baby will be a daddy’s girl. The 43-year-old Big Bang Theory star, who recently announced that his 21-year-old girlfriend Alaina Meyer is expecting their first child, revealed that he is secretly hoping for a baby girl instead of a boy.

During a guest appearance on The Talk, Galecki explained why his fingernails were painted pink. The actor admitted his pink manicure was a way to sway some girl energy his way after his long-running CBS sitcom wrapped.

“I get a little bored looking exactly the same way for 9-and-a-half months every year playing Leonard (on The Big Bang Theory). So, we wrapped, and I threw some blue in my hair. Then, I got superstitious that I was, like, manifesting a boy, when I kind of prefer a girl – don’t play this tape for my child years from now. So, I painted my nails pink to try to even out the energy there.”

Galecki added that of course he just wants his baby to be healthy and noted that the child’s gender really doesn’t matter.

During the sit-down, Johnny Galecki also revealed that his Roseanne/The Conners co-star, Sara Gilbert, was in on his baby news before it was announced publicly, Galecki’s longtime friend and TV wife was crying with joy at the Big Bang Theory wrap party earlier this month.

Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer made their red carpet debut as a couple at the People’s Choice Awards in November after months of social media teases. The lovebirds, who have a 22-year-old age gap, have not been shy about sharing details of their relationship with fans on social media and even sparked engagement rumors when they wore matching rings in a series of playful shots earlier this year. But when Galecki shared the big baby news on Instagram on May 3, the actor asked that his 3 million Instagram fans respect the couple’s privacy at this time.

Alaina Meyer also posted to Instagram to write that there “couldn’t be a better blessing in the world” for the couple as they await the arrival of their first child.

While Johnny Galecki and Alaina Meyer have not announced marriage or engagement plans, earlier this year, Meyer’s half-brother, Evan Bozajian, told Radar Online that Johnny Galecki asked Alaina’s father for permission to marry his daughter.

You can see Johnny Galecki talking about his baby news in The Talk clip below.