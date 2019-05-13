Tammy Hembrow Leaves Little To The Imagination In Hot Pink Barely-There Bikini With Matching Wig

Instagram model and fitness guru Tammy Hembrow is famous for the almost-daily bikini snaps that drive her 9.4 million followers crazy every time she posts. She’s known for leaving little to the imagination while donning a variety of tiny, sexy bikinis as she lounges by the poolside or beachside while soaking up the sun.

The mother-of-two’s latest snap features her perched on the side of a pool in Miami, Florida, as she dips her feet in to cool off. Tammy’s bronzed, sculpted figure contrasts beautifully with the hot-pink bikini that barely covers her busty assets. The stringed bikini rests high on her hips, giving her fans a glimpse of her famed, pert derriere. With one green-manicured hand, the model swipes a bit of hair off her face while resting the other on the ground next to her.

Tammy matched the pink suit with a darker pink hair wig, complete with a small yellow daisy tucked behind her ear. She’s also wearing a full face of makeup, with her striking black-lined eyes the focal point of the shot as she flashes a pout towards the camera with her full pink lips.

The gym buff captioned the snap with a single woman fairy emoji, letting the image speak for itself. The photo earned almost 400,000 likes since it was first posted, and also got plenty of comments from adoring fans. Some of her followers expressed shock at seeing her in the wig, adding that they barely recognized her, while others wanted to know where she got her swimsuit because they loved it so much.

One Instagram user wrote, “Wish I looked like u,” followed by a purple heart, while another commented, “Wow love the swim suit, you look gorgeous in it.”

Other fans of the fitness model’s wished her a happy Mother’s Day in the comment section. Tammy has two children with her ex-fiance Reese Hawkins, three-year-old Wolf, and two-year-old Saskia.

When Tammy isn’t posting sensual photos to her Instagram page, she’s posting videos for her fans, sharing fitness and diet tips and tricks, or launching her own fitness brands and products under her athleisure clothing line, Saski Collection.

Although the 26-year-old fitness lover can find it difficult to balance her work and family life while also finding time to keep herself in shape, she manages to do it all and bring in millions while doing it.

According to The Inquisitr, Tammy is living her dream life. She said that her Saski Collection allowed her to “marry fitness and fashion,” which proved to be the “perfect match” for her.