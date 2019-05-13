Julianne Hough Flaunts Her Insane Dancer Body In The Tiniest Metallic Crop Top

Julianne flashed some skin in Santorini.

Julianne Hough’s insanely toned dancer’s body was on full display in new snaps shared to her Instagram account over the weekend. The star – who shot to fame on Dancing with the Stars and is now set to appear as a judge on the upcoming season of America’s Got Talent – was proudly showing some skin while vacationing with husband Brooks Laich in Santorini, Greece.

The stunning new photos posted on May 12 showed Julianne flaunting her seriously toned middle as the couple soaked up the sun together while visiting the Santorini caldera.

The first set of photos showed Hough and Laich, who married back in 2017 and were matching each other with sunglasses shielding their eyes, stealing a few kisses as they posed together on the rocky terrain of the active volcano.

The talent show judge had her fantastic body on full display. Julianne was revealing her amazing abs in a shiny metallic purple crop top, which she paired with a pair of multi-colored striped pants and a matching long cardigan on her shoulders that blew in the wind.

Hough also shared a few solo shots with her 4.6 million followers to better show off her toned tummy in her colorful and shiny crop top as she smiled from ear to ear while posing for the camera.

Julianne, who was sporting a short blonde bob, first posed with her arms stretched out before then smiling for the camera with one hand on her hip and the other on her head. Her body was on full display as she took in the sights of the European vacation destination.

This certainly isn’t the first time Hough – who’s the sister of fellow dancer and World of Dance judge Derek Hough – has shown some skin on the social media site, though.

Back in February, The Inquisitr reported that the star was proudly showing off some skin in a red swimsuit as she hit the beach.

The Inquisitr then shared snaps of Julianne doing a little surfing in a blue bikini as she once again flashed her toned dancer’s body to the world via her Instagram account.

As for how she got the incredible body she’s been revealing online recently, Hough works pretty hard to get herself looking and feeling so healthy.

Julianne previously revealed to Delish that she likes to change things up when it comes to her workout routine, and will sometimes take things a little easier before then ramping things up once again.

“I love shocking my body by doing different things. I go through different waves of where I’m at, personally and mentally,” she explained, saying why she doesn’t stick to the same exercise routine day in, day out.

“Sometimes, I’m more relaxed, doing yoga and low-intensity things about two or three times a week,” Hough then continued. “Usually, I’m like a five-to-six-times-a-week person, and it’s very high intensity.”