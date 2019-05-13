‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: Katie Asks, ‘Can He Be Trusted?’

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of May 13 shows that Katie Logan (Heather Tom) will take a major risk as far as Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) is concerned. Katie wants to put her family back together again but needs to know whether she can trust the man who has hurt her so many times.

Brooke Advises Katie

Katie’s older sister, Brooke, will give her some words of wisdom. Ironically, Brooke is the reason that Katie divorced Bill twice. Nevertheless, Brooke will encourage Katie to try again.

“You should give Bill another chance,” Brooke will urge Katie. Now that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) is out of the picture, she wants her sister to experience happiness again. Will Spencer (Finnegan George) deserves to have his parents back together and if Katie accepts Bill’s proposal, they will be a family again.

Katie will ask, “Can he be trusted?” She cannot risk turning Will’s world upside down again. Katie needs certainty before she moves ahead.

Katie Logan Asks Shauna Fulton For A Favor

Katie will ask Shauna to swing by her house. She will tell the blonde, “I have a plan but I need your help.” Shauna is eager to help Katie. After all, Flo (Katrina Bowden) is now part of the Logan family and she wants her daughter to enjoy all the benefits that go along with the name. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video show that Shauna will lean forward and ask, “What is it you want me to do?”

Katie will tell Shauna that she wants her to use her charms on Bill. She wants to know whether he is ready for marriage.

“You’re basically asking Shauna to seduce Bill,” Brooke will point out to her sister. She is floored that Katie wants to set Bill up.

Shauna & Bill Get Hot & Heavy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video shows that things will get quite heated between these ex-lovers. Bill’s shirt is off when he tells Shauna, “You only live once right?” It seems as if Bill is rather enjoying Shauna’s seductive techniques.

Brooke will confront Katie and warn her, “This whole thing is going to blow up in your face.” She thinks that the setup will backfire and that Bill will fall for Shauna’s charms. Can Bill remain faithful or will he allow himself one night of passion?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.