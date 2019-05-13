Halsey Steps Out In Skimpy Bra Top And Tiny Shorts For Dinner In L.A.

She is not one to be shy about showing off her impeccable figure, and Halsey certainly proved that last Saturday when she stepped out for dinner in Los Angeles wearing a very skimpy bikini.

The singer was spotted heading to Petite Taqueria in West Hollywood donning a tiny black bandeau top, which she paired with some super skimpy high-waist pleather shorts. She showed off her rock-hard abs and toned long legs in the revealing ensemble, which she completed with a cool black leather motorcycle jacket, as well as a pair of black strappy sandals. For the final rock-star touch, the 24-year-old wore a white starfish-shaped belt buckle around her waist.

According to Hollywood Life, Halsey opted for a matching hairstyle this time, wearing shoulder-length black locks with a pretty fringe. She also donned a full face of makeup, including perfectly-applied black eyeliner and a vibrant red lipstick shade. She also sported black nail polish and a cross-shaped silver earring, which completed her glam-rock look brilliantly.

The pop star is probably trying to kick back and enjoy a little time off with friends after working hard on her new single, “Nightmare.” As previously reported by The Inqusitr, Halsey announced she would be releasing the new track this month right after her performance at Webster Hall in New York City.

The “Without Me” songstress played her two first albums in full during two separate shows at the NYC venue, and at the end of the second gig, which celebrated her second studio album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, she told fans that new music was coming very soon.

She also uploaded the moment she revealed the news on social media, which showed a huge pink curtain with the announcement written in bright letters on it. In the video, it is possible to see concertgoers going wild as soon as she dropped the news. According to her, the new single is going to drop on Friday, May 17.

Halsey also posted a series of photos from her two latest NYC shows, alongside a sweet caption that read, “‘2 intimate homecoming shows’ means a lot of things. Webster Hall is where I played my first headline show in New York. It’s where I grew up attending concerts. Badlands [her first studio album] is where I found myself; and HFK is where I found myself again. When I stray too far from home, I return to you every single time.”

“NIGHTMARE is coming May 17th and I’ve waited so long to see you. sweet dreams,” she added.