‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8, Episode 5: Fans Finally Got To See Cleganebowl

The Hound and the Mountain battle it out in Episode 5.

It has been a long time coming for fans and an event that may not have even have been coming. However, fans finally got some wish-fulfillment with Cleganebowl in Episode 5 of HBO’s Game of Thrones Season 8.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 5 (titled “The Bells”) of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

Cleganebowl is a term used by fans of both Game of Thrones and the book series on which it is based. This event was reputed to involve both of the Clegane brothers, Sandor (the Hound), and Gregor (the Mountain). In both series, the brothers have a strong hatred for each other. And, it is because of this hatred that the concept of Cleganebowl was born.

While HBO had been dropping hints about the possibility of Cleganebowl, fans still waited anxiously as Game of Thrones episodes slipped by. However, as Vanity Fair points out, in Episode 4 of the final season, the Hound (Rory McCann) decided it was finally time to head to King’s Landing and deal with his brother.

The Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson), who is Cersei Lannister’s (Lena Headey) bodyguard, took one look at his brother when they finally came face to face in Episode 5, and the battle was on.

As the walls of the Red Keep threatened to crumble around them, the brothers fought desperately against each other. The Hound discovered early on in the fight that the Mountain was now apparently indestructible. Still, he fought on. And, when it looked like the Hound was going to go the way of Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal) by having his head crushed in, he finally mustered the strength to throw them both off the edge of the precipice they were fighting on and fell to their deaths.

Many fans were devastated by the death of the Hound and took to social media with their reaction to Cleganebowl.

Sandor Clegane, First of His Name, The Hound, Winner of Clegane Bowl, brother to the Mountain, Protector of the Night King Slayer. You will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/ZT1SUacmKX — Sandor Clegane, Rightful Heir to The Iron Throne. (@takesbyphil) May 13, 2019

While Cleganebowl might have been a much-hyped event, it was the scene involving the Hound and Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) that melted fans hearts. After years of conflict, the Hound told Arya to return home and not become a twisted and bitter person such as himself. Arya, who normally is one to fight against anything the Hound said, considered his advice and decided to heed it, meaning she was not present when the Hound lost his life.

Season 8 of Game of Thrones returns to HBO with Episode 6 on Sunday, May 19, at 9 p.m. ET.