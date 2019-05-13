Carrie Underwood Feeds 3-Month-Old Son Jacob In Rare Photo

Carrie and husband Mike are sharing a rare snap of their baby son, and Carrie's mom, for Mother's Day.

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher is giving fans a rare glimpse at their 3-month-old son Jacob in a sweet Mother’s Day post honoring his wife. The retired NHL player shared a sweet message for Carrie in celebration of Mother’s Day on May 12 as he posted the snap to his Instagram account which showed the mom of two multi-tasking as she fed her youngest son.

The adorable photo showed off Carrie’s supermom abilities as she got glam while holding little Jacob in her arms with her feet up and feeding him a bottle as her hairstylist curled her long blonde hair. Fisher didn’t reveal exactly when or where the photo was taken, though it appeared he snapped the picture while the star was preparing to dazzle the crowds on tour.

Underwood is currently on the road with her husband and two children, Jacob and 4-year-old Isaiah, in tow – for her huge “Cry Pretty Tour 360” which sees her performing shows across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. until late October.

In the caption of the upload, the former Nashville Predators captain praised both his wife and his own mom for the special holiday, where he admitted that both he and his two boys were “blessed” to have the both of them in their lives.

Underwood also celebrated the big day with a sweet photo posted on her own Instagram account.

The star used the special day to share a rare photo of herself with her mom Carole as they cuddled up together for a selfie.

As Pop Culture revealed, the adorable snap showed both Underwood and her mom getting close while spending some quality time together in the great outdoors.

In the caption, the “Southbound” singer described her mom as being her “sweet mama” as she wished a Happy Mother’s Day to moms across the country while adding that she was “thanking God” that she has hers in her life.

The adorable snap has already received more than 313,000 likes in the first 17 hours since she shared it with her more than 8.6 million followers on the social media site.

Carrie only rarely shares family snaps on her social media accounts. She and Mike have only shared a handful of snaps of little Jacob since he was born on January 21 of this year, though, as The Inquisitr reported, the country superstar is sharing adorable personal photos with fans on her latest tour.

The Inquisitr also recently reported that Fisher revealed that little Isaiah recently got to see his mom on stage and shouted the sweetest thing to her whenever she came near him on her huge center stage, which sees her perform in the middle of arenas.

“This is Izzy’s first tour show that he’ll remember. He had a blast and kept yelling ‘mommy I love you’ when she came close!!,” Mike told fans via his Instagram of Isaiah’s sweet interaction with Carrie during the show.

“His mommy is a rockstar on stage and off the stage. Touring with a 3 month old is brave to say the least but if anyone can do it she sure can!!” he then added of his wife, who he married back in 2010.