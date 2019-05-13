Hannah Brown’s ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor Matteo Valles Claims To Have Fathered 114 Children

The Georgia Tech grad has 'helped create' 114 children through sperm donation.

Hannah Brown will have 30 suitors to meet and remember on the opening night of her season of The Bachelorette, but one guy will definitely stand out. One of the contestants on the ABC reality show claims to have fathered more than 100 children.

Matteo Valles, a Georgia Tech grad hoping to charm Alabama beauty queen Hannah Brown on the new season of The Bachelorette, revealed on his ABC biography that he has successfully been “a sperm donor who has helped create 114 children for all types of families.” On his bio, Valles noted that his history as a sperm donor is a good “icebreaker.”

While the bio doesn’t say when Valles first started donating his sperm, he is only 25-years-old, so it is likely he began the process while he was in college. According to a Stanford University study, up to 90 percent of sperm donations come from college-aged men looking to earn extra cash with payments of about $100 per sample. Sperm donors must go through a thorough screening process before they’re approved, and only five percent of all applicants who apply to be a sperm donor meet the criteria required. Matteo clearly passed with flying colors.

In addition to his serial sperm donation, Matteo Valles’ other claim to fame is that he can chug a gallon of milk in 10 seconds. The Bachelorette contestant also has a degree in mechanical engineering and is working on his own virtual-reality startup, although his dream job is to be a firefighter.

This 'Bachelorette' 2019 Contestant Has Fathered 114 Children (via @JustJared) https://t.co/EuKskRIJyC — TMZ (@TMZ) May 12, 2019

There is no word on how may kids Hannah Brown wants, but in an essay for Glamour, the pageant queen revealed that before she became a contestant on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor last fall, she had planned to get married, have kids, and live her life in Alabama.

“I wanted to be a trophy wife, and I was fine with that. I thought I had my life written out—what it was going to be, what kind of woman I was going to be—and none of it happened,” Brown admitted. “I dated this guy forever, and I thought we were going to get married. I was going to get my degree and ultimately have babies.”

While she now wants to see more of the world and learn more about herself, Brown told Us Weekly her ultimate goal is still marriage and kids.

“That’s the desire of my heart – to be married and to have a family,” The Bachelorette star said.

Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette premieres Monday, May 13 at 8 p.m. on ABC.