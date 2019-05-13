Victoria’s Secret Model Winnie Harlow Stuns In A Tiny Blue Bikini

Winnie was rocking a bright blue bikini at Miami Beach.

Winnie Harlow turned up the heat in Miami this weekend as she hit the beach in a seriously hot neon blue bikini. In candid new photos shared by The Daily Mail, the model – who first shot to fame after appearing on Season 21 on America’s Next Top Model – showed off her seriously toned body as she hit the sand and waded into the water in the Sunshine State on May 12.

The stunning snaps showed Winnie making her way into the water at Miami Beach as she rocked the fun two-piece bikini, which featured a skimpy triangle-style top and a pair of equally skimpy bottoms.

Winnie teamed her bright blue bikini look with a seriously cropped net zip-up top with long sleeves while her long brunette hair flowed all the way down her back.

The gorgeous star, who walked the runway for her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show last year, could be seen sharing a laugh with friends as they all hit the beach together while she flaunted her lean model body for the awaiting paparazzi.

There’s no doubting that the stunning model puts a whole lot of work into getting the body she was proudly revealing at the beach though, as she’s previously opened up about her dedication to health and fitness in the past.

Winnie Harlow sends temperatures soaring in a neon blue thong bikini on Miami Beach https://t.co/D2nzEEpZ1j — Celebrity&Tech News (@CelebTechNews) May 13, 2019

Speaking to Vogue UK during an interview back in 2017, Harlow admitted that even though she does a lot of it, she actually hates doing cardio-heavy workouts and instead prefers to do weight training to get her body looking so toned.

“In London, I have a lot of different trainers but my go-to gym is Third Space. I hate cardio and I have to do a lot of it currently but I really don’t like it, I prefer weight training,” Winnie told the fashion outlet of her impressive exercise routine.

“Pilates is a lot of fun too, as I love to stretch,” she then continued in the interview, revealing that she used to do ballet when she was younger, which is why she still loves to incorporate stretches into her workout routine.

Harlow also shared that eating well is just as important as hitting the gym for her when it comes to looking and feeling healthy.

“I’m trying to eat well as it is a part of my job. I think it’s great though because I do feel brighter and lighter when I am eating healthily,” Winnie then said, admitting that she’s a big fan of eating vegetables.

“I take my vitamins and drink lots of water,” Harlow continued of her healthy routine while chatting with the outlet. “I take multi-vitamins and a fiber supplement to keep my digestive system on track and a probiotic to keep everything in balance.”