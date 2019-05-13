Karrueche Tran Shows Serious Skin In A Skimpy Pink Bikini At The Beach

Karrueche is flaunting her serious curves at the beach in Miami.

Karrueche Tran left little to the imagination in her latest bikini look as she soaked up the sun during a fun trip to the beach in Miami on May 11. The stunning actress flaunted her serious curves as she rocked the bright pink two-piece, revealing all her hard work in the gym as the paparazzi snapped away.

In new photos published by The Daily Mail, Karrueche, who’s currently starring as Virginia in TNT’s Claws, had her toned middle on full display in her bikini look while also flaunting her toned legs in the skimpy two-piece.

Tran’s bright bikini look was made up of a crop-top style top and pair of pretty revealing matching thong bottoms as she walked along the sand. The actress and model was also spotted playing a giant game of Connect Four at the beach in the Sunshine State as she let her long natural hair flow down.

The star appeared to be wearing minimal makeup to show off her natural beauty as she frolicked on the sand in her colorful bikini, revealing a huge zip tattoo on her right leg that stretched all the way up from her lower calf to her upper thigh.

As for how Karrueche got the amazing body she was flaunting on the sand, the star has been pretty open about all the hard work that goes into her workouts.

Karrueche Tran looks phenomenal in a pink barely-there thong bikini https://t.co/dYNXB5sPsC via @DailyMailCeleb — ????Sami Ben Lakhal⚡ (@NewAvengerBDH) May 12, 2019

Previously speaking to Elle, the actress shared that she was a fan of the TRX workout, which Tran described as being a “suspension workout.”

“It works out your entire body,” she shared with the site back in 2015. “Boxing is good too. One, you learn how to fight, and two, it works. If you box, you’ll know how to move. But I’ve never been in a real fight.”

Karrueche also opened up to the outlet about what she eats to stay looking so good, revealing that she enjoys a balanced diet and doesn’t deprive herself if she wants something that may not be so healthy.

“I get snapped a lot by like paparazzi, and just seeing myself at certain angles made me want to gain weight. I just try to eat as much as possible,” the Claws actress, who famously dated singer Chris Brown, said.

“In the morning I might have fruit or maybe oatmeal at home, or a bagel with coffee,” she added.

Tran then continued that she loves eating out but also tried to cook for herself as much as possible so she knows exactly what’s going into her body.

“Summer in L.A., I’ll have a salad or sandwich,” Tran said. “It depends what I’m in the mood for. If I crave a burger, I’m like, ‘straight to In-N-Out.’ I’ve been craving steak lately.”

The star’s no stranger to showing off her amazing body, either.

As The Inquisitr reported back in January, Karrueche was last spotted in a seriously sexy cut-out leopard-print swimsuit as she waded into the water during another trip to the beach at the start of the year.