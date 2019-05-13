Kylie Jenner Flaunts Curves In Sexy Snakeskin Outfit While Going Out For Dinner With Beau Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner celebrated her second Mother’s Day as a young mommy in style by heading out to dinner with her beau, rapper Travis Scott.

The couple were spotted enjoying a romantic dinner at celebrity hotspot, Nobu, in Malibu on Sunday night, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star certainly dressed up for the occasion. According to The Daily Mail, Kylie rocked a tiny white crop top underneath a full snakeskin-print ensemble consisting of a long coat and matching high-waist pants. She let the coat open so that her toned abs were on full display, and she finished off her look with a pair of clear heels.

The 21-year-old styled her short raven locks into a low bun, and donned simple makeup, including lash dark eyelashes and some nude lipstick shade on her lips. She also wore some silver hoop earrings for an extra touch of glamour. Travis, on the other hand, looked much more casual in a rather dark ensemble that included a Pink Floyd t-shirt underneath an unbuttoned black shirt, black cargo-style pants, as well as a pair of white and blue Nikes. He completed the look with a black hat.

The young parents had been seen earlier in the day going for lunch in Calabasas with their baby daughter, Stormi Webster, who they welcomed in February last year. But for their Mother’s Day evening plan, they hopped on the artist’s red Ferrari and headed to the popular seaside town.

Earlier in the day, Kylie posted several photos of her and Stormi on Instagram, with one of the captions reading, “the best thing I’ve ever done, my greatest role in this life #HappyMothersDay.” That specific snap received a hilarious response from celebrity makeup artist, Jen Atkin, who often works with the Kardashian-Jenner clan: “I dunno your highlighter is bomb.” Travis himself also shared a sweet post on social media which featured a photo of his mother along with a photo of Kylie and their baby girl, which he captioned, “Happy Mother’s Day to the amazing Moms of the world.”

Momager Kris Jenner also took to Instagram to wish her daughters who are moms (basically all of them except for Kendall) a happy Mother’s Day. She posted a collage of photos of her daughters and their respective children, writing, “To my beautiful daughters who are moms, I am so proud of you girls and the mothers you have become.. my grandchildren are so blessed that God chose YOU to be their mommies.” She also paid tribute to her own mother, MJ, who she thanked for raising her to be “strong and independent.”