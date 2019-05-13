‘Sports Illustrated’s’ Haley Kalil Bares Cleavage In Racy Instagram Pic

Sports Illustrated model Haley Kalil is competing for the title of “Rookie of the Year” and has pulled out all the stops to impress her growing fan base. The model flaunted her assets in a figure-hugging bodysuit which she wore to the 2019 SI Swimsuit launch party. Her followers lapped up the offering, but some also noticed a curious patch between her thighs.

The 26-year-old former beauty queen showed off her bounteous curves in the latest addition to her Instagram feed. The snap was shared with her 257,000 followers and has already racked up more than 10,000 views in 9 hours. They loved her bold and provocative pose and commented on the pic.

In this particular image, Kalil wore a turquoise full-sleeved bodysuit. The outfit has sequins scattered across its entirety and added enough bling without being over the top. The bright one-piece fit the bikini model like a glove and it clung to her incredible figure.

Kalil relinquished her usual girl-next-door look and opted for a more polished appearance for the glam event. Haley wore her trademark red hair in a side-path. Her long tresses cascaded down her shoulders and framed her exquisite facial features. She also wore a bold brow, plum and rust-toned eye-shadow, highlighted her cheekbones, and tinted her lips in a coppery shade. The only obvious jewelry Kalil wore, was her wedding ring. Haley is married to footballer Matt Kalil.

While the upper half of the bodysuit provides full coverage, the lower half is completely sheer and leaves very little to the imagination. The model’s high-leg bikini panties are easily visible beneath the thin material, but it was not her long limbs which drew the attention.

“Looks like you peed yourself,” one fan wrote on Kalil’s feed. Upon closer inspection, it seems as if there is a darker patch across the model’s inner thighs. Kalil replied tongue-in-cheek to the comment and said, “I guess that’s what happens when you wear a bodysuit all night. #DamnThosePeeLookingShadows *shakes fist at world*.”

Another follower wanted to know how she managed to go to the toilet all night. She said, “Can’t with you you freaking goddess ???????????????? but also how did you pee in this outfit.” Kalil answered quite frankly and said, “I didn’t.”

Haley is currently trying to encourage her supporters to cast their ballots in her favor. She is one of eight rookies wanting to be crowned the 2019 Sports Illustrated Rookie of the Year. Voting closes on Friday, May 17.