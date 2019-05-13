YouTube War Continues As Jeffree Star Calls James Charles ‘Danger To Society’ Amid Tati Westbrook Scandal

The drama between YouTube megastars James Charles and Tati Westbrook continues, with a new online personality added to the mix.

Fellow online A-lister Jeffree Star decided to comment on the whole scandal, which has been unraveling for the past few months. For those who need context, the whole thing started when James, 19, took to social media to promote a vitamin company during this year’s Coachella, which reportedly blindsided his longtime friend Tati, who owns a rival business, Halo Beauty.

As reported by Hollywood Life, Tati posted a video on YouTube on May 10, in which she explained all the reasons she decided to end her friendship with her fellow influencer, and they were more complex than a simple social media post.

“Fame, power and a fat bank account will change almost anyone,” the 37-year-old said, adding, “I don’t think there is any getting through to you and I don’t want to be friends with you. I don’t want to be associated with you, and I need to say that very publicly so that this chapter can just be closed.”

Aside from that, she also dropped a pretty serious bombshell by claiming he tried to “manipulate” straight men’s “sexuality,” adding that “this behavior is not normal” and that “cracking someone’s sexuality is not an escape room.” After that, James posted his own apology video online, in which he broke down to tears and explained that the only reason he had promoted the rival vitamin company on social media was because they provided him security at the music festival. However, he did not address Tati’s claims that he “messed” with straight men’s emotions.

But now, she has another prominent voice backing up her claims. Fellow YouTube star and CEO of Jeffree Star Cosmetics took to Twitter to side with her and claim that “everything Tati said is 100% true.” The 33-year-old, who used to be friends with James (they both appeared on each other’s videos) also revealed that his boyfriend, Nathan Schwandt, actually “banned” the young celebrity from entering their house again!

“He is a danger to society,” Jeffree said.

Loading...

As per Hollywood Life, the whole drama escalated when James’s younger brother, Ian Jeffrey, also posted a cryptic tweet following Jeffree’s rant that read, “Why does everyone act so tough on the internet.” And it seems like the latter took it personally, as she quickly replied, “Why is your brother a predator? Why’d you really have to move back up to NYC? Exactly. Shut the f**k up.” This move had many fans upset at the YouTuber, criticizing him for coming after a 17-year-old. Both of them ended up deleting their tweets afterwards.

However, it seems like Tati is ready to leave the whole controversy in the past, as she told her followers that “Celebrating pain will only bring it to your door” and encouraged everyone not to grab onto hate.