‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Monday, May 13: Wyatt & Flo Turn Up The Heat

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, May 13, reveal that Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) believes that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is still the same girl he fell in love with in high school. He has not realized that a lot of time has passed since he and Flo were together and that she is no longer the same person that she used to be.

Wyatt turned to Flo immediately after he found out that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) had been less than honest with him. Spencer was upset with the redhead because she did not tell him that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) was planning to break up his brother Liam’s (Scott Clifton) marriage. Sally was very repentant and moved out of the beach house. Instead of stopping her, Wyatt called Flo and asked her to come over.

He told the blonde of Sally’s betrayal and Flo was quick to defend Sally’s silence. B&B viewers know that Sally is hiding a secret of her own. While they chat, she realizes how much Wyatt values honesty. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Flo really fears that Wyatt will find out how she helped take Hope’s (Annika Noelle) baby from her.

However, the talk will turn from Sally and soon they will reminisce about their shared history. Wyatt and Flo were high school sweethearts, and according to their mothers, they would have been married had he not left Las Vegas. As they remember the past, they will start to talk about the future, per Highlight Hollywood.

Wyatt has already reminded Flo that they have an unfinished past. Many years ago, he and Quinn (Rena Sofer) had to leave Las Vegas in the middle of the night. He did not even have the chance to say goodbye to Flo and this has weighed heavily on his mind.

Now they will finally have the opportunity to see where their relationship leads. As they talk, things will become heated and take a turn for the physical. Wyatt and Flo will kiss passionately affirming their physical desire for one another. There’s only one problem – Wyatt and Sally never officially broke up. Although Sally moved out of the house, she just wanted to give them some space to work out their issues. Wyatt and Sally are still a couple, but for how long?

