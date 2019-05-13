Camille Kostek Showcases Major Cleavage In Plunging Top At ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’ Launch Party

The spotlight is on her, and Camille Kostek did not disappoint!

The former NFL cheerleader, who recently landed one of the most coveted gigs in the modelling industry by being chosen as one of the cover girls for this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, celebrated in style during the magazine’s launch event in Miami.

Camille took to Instagram to share a snap from the glamorous bash, which took place at Ice Palace Film Studios, and she looked every bit the radiant, proud model. She put on a rather racy display by wearing a plunging white top, which accentuated her slim waist and ample cleavage, and paired it with navy blue plants that were adorned with white buttons.

The blonde beauty wore her long, voluminous tresses down in slight waves with a side part, and, as per usual, she rocked minimal makeup, including some dark mascara and cherry-colored lip gloss, to really showcase her freckles and natural features. This was just one of the many looks Camille has been sporting throughout the last few days, during which the SI team has gathered in Miami to attend several events, including different panels and talks.

The 26-year-old, who is the longtime girlfriend of former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski, has been documenting the many events on her Instagram stories and personal page, where she has been spotted often hanging out with fellow cover girl, iconic supermodel Tyra Banks. The two ladies also shared the honor of being on the front page of the popular magazine with soccer star Alex Morgan.

Fans have also been keeping an eye out for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit social media platforms, as they have also been sharing lots of sneak peeks into the star-studded events taking place in Miami, as well as some behind-the-scenes clips of the models having the time of their lives while celebrating together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Camille has opened up about being accepted into the SI family, and how she looked up to their models for a long time because they didn’t have the typical slim runway bodies, much like herself.

“This is living proof to ‘trust the process’ ‘everything happens for a reason’ and ‘when the time is right…’ THIS cover is my living proof that what’s meant to be will be,” she wrote on Instagram.

“This cover came at a time where I finally accepted every inch of this body, and where I felt my best self mentally. I have admired women of this iconic issue since I learned of it over ten years ago. They helped shape the way I viewed myself,” Camille added.