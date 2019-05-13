Monday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Fights For His Marriage

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, May 13, reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) may not get the answer that he’s waiting for. He recently returned to Los Angeles after Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) warned him of Thomas Forrester’s (Matthew Atkinson) plans. He told his brother that Thomas was making a move on Hope. Liam rushed home to defend his marriage.

On Friday’s episode, Thomas challenged Liam and asserted that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) did not belong with her husband. He felt that Hope could have a family of her own if she chose him. According to The Inquisitr, Thomas was trying to manipulate Hope into believing that she was better off with him.

Liam then put the question to Hope. He turned to his wife and asked her to be honest with him. He wanted to know if she wanted to end their marriage and have a family with Thomas instead. He pleaded, “Tell me this isn’t the end.”

It seems as if Hope will answer her husband and let him know what she really wants. Hope may be confused as to how to answer Liam. After all, she has been brainwashed by Thomas to think that Liam belongs with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and the girls. He plays on her feelings of guilt that Liam is not with his daughter who needs him. At the same time, Hope loves Liam and doesn’t want their marriage to end.

Hope’s answer won’t be enough to stop Liam and Thomas from battling, per Highlight Hollywood. Thomas will continue to make his case for Hope to be with him rather than with her husband. The designer has already shown that he will use any situation to get what he wants. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that he will even use Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) even though Liam previously warned him not to use an innocent boy for his own gain.

This isn’t the first time that Liam has had to fight for his marriage. They have had to conquer many hurdles this year, including the loss of their child Beth. Spencer will blast Thomas and demand that he leaves his wife alone. He won’t let Thomas interfere in his marriage any longer and he will lay some boundaries. But The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Thomas will continue to scheme to break up Hope and Liam.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.