Benedict Cumberbatch Spotted Kissing Wife On BAFTA Red Carpet

In a rare exhibition of public display of affection (PDA), Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch and his wife, Sophie Hunter cuddled and kissed on the red carpet for the 2019 BAFTA TV Awards at the Royal Festival Hall.

Express says that Cumberbatch, 42, who starred this year in the HBO series, Patrick Melrose, and attended the awards with his wife of four years, actor Sophie Hunter. The English actor, who looked shocked when he won the award for Best Lead Actor for his portrayal of Patrick Melrose in the HBO drama which was a departure from his role as Sherlock Holmes.

Cumberbatch and Hunter are parents to two children, sons Christopher Carlton and Hal Auden, but looked as if they were newlyweds, kissing and giggling for the cameras before, during and after the BAFTA TV Awards.

Cumberbatch also took the stage at the awards show to accept the honor in the best miniseries category for Patrick Melrose, which was up against A Very English Scandal (BBC One), Kiri (Channel 4) and Mrs. Wilson (BBC One).

The cuddly couple looked dashing, Cumberbatch in a dark suit complete with a black tie, and Hunter in a black tea-length sequined dress with her hair in an elegant chignon.

BAFTAs TV 2019: Emotional Benedict Cumberbatch thanks his 'rock' Sophie Hunter – Daily Mail https://t.co/ujYpJLT0GG pic.twitter.com/bAgxbzM0Ts — Amy Winehouse GB (@AmyWinehouseGB) May 13, 2019

While Benedict Cumberbatch has had an incredible start to his year professionally, in his private life, he’s had a rough time after having a car crash on Isle of Wight with a cyclist, says The Inquisitr.

The Sherlock star has a home on Isle of Wight, where Hunter’s family lives, and he was out driving a new Lamborghini Urus 4×4 in Freshwater, Isle of Wight, when he reportedly struck cyclist, Michael Lawrence, 63, catching the side of his arm and knocking him off his bike.

Observers said that Lawrence’s arm got caught on Cumberbatch’s side mirror as the actor passed the cyclist.

“He just put his arm over him and took the full force of the impact on his forearm, which smashed the wing mirror. It totally ruptured his arm. There was blood everywhere.”

When Cumberbatch got out of the car to help Lawrence, known to friends as “Scooby,” up off the road, in a knee-jerk reaction, he took a swing at the actor, slapping him according to a friend.

“Scooby dusted himself off and, full of adrenaline, reacted as he knows best — by slapping him. That posh actor was lucky he didn’t throw a punch.”

After the accident, Lawrence told friends he nearly “had a heart attack” when he realized he slapped Benedict Cumberbatch.