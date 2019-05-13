Watch Inter Milan Vs. AC Chievo Verona Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Inter Needs Win To Secure Top Four

With three matches remaining in the Serie A season, Inter Milan still have not fully secured Champions League football next season, but in AC Chievo Verona they have an opponent who could help them.

The 2018-2019 Serie A season has been a mixed bag for 18-time scudeto winners Inter Milan, who have managed to work their way into the top four and a possible return to the UEFA Champions League after a sluggish start, and a lengthy controversy over malcontent Argentine striker Mauro Icardi, who seemed to sit out over a contract dispute in the middle of the season. Even just last week, Inter stumbled, as Sempre Inter reports, falling behind upstarts Atalanta with a dismal draw to 16th-place Udinese. So in already-relegated AC Chievo Verona, Inter may have found exacatly what they need as they face a must win game that will live stream from the San Siro on Monday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A match pitting fourth-place Inter Milan against cellar-dwelling AC Chievo Verona, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 80,000-seat Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, more popularly known to the world as the San Siro, on Monday, May 13.

In the United Kingdom, the match kicks off at 5 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at noon Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 9 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at 9:30 p.m. India Standard Time on Sunday.

At 63 points, Inter are barely clinging to fourth place, per Sky Sports, with both AS Roma and crosstown rivals AC Milan just a single point behind — and Torino only three points off Inter’s pace, in seventh place. Unless Luciano Spalletti’s men can take care of business against last-place Chievo, any one of those three teams could overtake Inter with six points remaining to claim after Round 36 concludes with the Inter-Chievo match on Monday.

Controversial Argentine striker Mauro Icardi may be playing his final matches in the blue and black. Alessandro Sabattini / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Inter Milan vs. AC Chievo Verona Monday Serie A San Siro showdown, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Nerazzurri vs. Mussi Volanti Serie A clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the Sky Sport Serie A sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the live streaming source for the Round 36 finale on Monday in Milan.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will also stream only via Serie A Pass. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Inter Milan vs. AC Chievo Verona, Serie A fans should consult LiveSoccer TV.