Scott Foley Shares Emotional Message After ‘Whiskey Cavalier’ Cancellation

ABC has officially pulled the plug on its spy drama series, Whiskey Cavalier, and the star of the show, Scott Foley, has something to say, according to a report from Deadline.

The show follows a team of misfit spies who covertly work together to bring down some of the most dangerous criminals. Each episode features a different case but the team is ultimately hoping to find and dismantle a massive organization known as The Trust. The show starred Foley as FBI Special Agent Will Chase, The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan as CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge, Ana Ortiz as Susan Sampson, Vir Das as CIA agent Jai Datta, Tyler James Williams as NSA analyst Edgar Standish, and Josh Hopkins as FBI Special Agent Ray Prince. Dylan Walsh as Alex Ollerman, Marika Domińczyk as Martyna “Tina” Marek, and Ophelia Lovibond as Emma Davies also appeared in recurring roles. Scandal’s Bellamy Young has also guest starred on the series as Karen Pappas.

The network had high expectations for the show and it was touted as one of ABC’s biggest new series for this season. However, the show couldn’t live up to expectations and saw a steady decline in ratings.

Foley and his wife, Domińczyk, were obviously affected by the show’s cancellation and took to Instagram to share an emotional message to fans.

“It was a tough call for the network. Ultimately, they decided to not go with us,” he said.

“Happy Mother’s day,” Domińczyk added through tears. “Sorry, I’m so sad.”

The short clip was recorded in Prague, where the first and final season of the show was filmed.

“We wish them the best. I want to thank my cast and my crew for being amazing to work with. The experience we’ve had here in Prague…has been wonderful for us and our family. We have made friends that we will keep forever, and I don’t know, onto the next,” he continued, before thanking fans for watching.

Tyler James Williams also took to Twitter to share a note of gratitude to fans of the show. Fans were quick to respond to the actors with their support, condolences, and well-wishes.

#WhiskeyCavalier fans, We love y’all, we love this show, we love each other. We made a strong show that every last one of us can be proud of. Thank you for fighting for us as hard as you did. Saw and appreciate it all. ❤️ Never the end. Until next time ???? — Tyler James Williams (@TylerJamesWill) May 12, 2019

Loading...

The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan has yet to comment on the show’s cancellation. Cohan is expected to return to the AMC post-apocalyptic series for Season 10 later this year, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The actress said, despite not appearing on the show for multiple episodes, she never actually left the series. She went on to say that she has been in touch with the showrunner, Angela Kang, who is excited about Cohan’s possible return as Maggie Greene.

As for Whiskey Cavalier, there are still a few episodes left. The show airs on Wednesdays on ABC.