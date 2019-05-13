‘Get The F— Over The Holocaust’: Tennessee Judge Under Fire For Posting A Variety Of Racist Memes

A judge in Tennessee is facing backlash as a result of a number of resist memes and articles he posted to social networking site Facebook, the Independent reports. Criminal Court Judge Jim Lammey published a variety of controversial posts on the platform, inducing an April 4 article that referred to Muslims as “foreign mud” and demanded that Jewish people “get the f— over the Holocaust.”

Since the racist content was revealed, a number of advocacy organizations have implored authorities to investigate and censure Lammey for posting the material. In an interview, Lammey indicated that his Facebook posts did not in any way interfere with his ability to judge fairly and affirmed that he doesn’t agree with Holocaust deniers.

“My best friend — who’s deceased now — was Jewish and I wouldn’t do that,” he said.

Just City, a local advocacy organization in Memphis, had previously argued that Lammey, in fact, has a demonstrable track record of treating immigrants differently in court, including requiring some who seek probation to report themselves to Immigration and Customs Enforcement, also known as ICE. A nonstandard practice, this directive could easily lead to deportation.

Now that the objectionable Facebook content has come to light, Just City had doubled down on their concerns about Lammey and his fitness for a judgeship.

In a letter sent to city officials by the coalition of organizations alarmed by his posting, the coalition called the April 5 post “one example of his habit of sharing articles, conspiracy theories, and ‘jokes’ online that carry a dark message of hatred.”

Judge posts Holocaust denier essay calling Muslims "foreign mud," telling Jews to "get the f**k over the Holocaust" https://t.co/r4uFUy6VpI pic.twitter.com/vGrGhtmtaE — Newsweek (@Newsweek) May 3, 2019

“The content he spreads often targets Muslim and Latin American immigrants, which is troubling because of Judge Lammey’s elected position overseeing criminal trials as a representative of the State of Tennessee,” the letter reads.

The coalition has since requested that the Administrative Office of the Courts and the Board of Judicial Conduct convene to publicly censure Lammey, In addition, they would like to explore ways in which personnel at all levels of the judicial system, from staffers and clerks to judges themselves, are educated on issues like the Holocaust and benefit from anti-bias training.

Members of the coalition include the American Muslim Advisory Council, the Anti-Defamation League Southeast Region, Bridges, Facing History and Ourselves, Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville & Middle Tennessee, Memphis Islamic Center, MIFA, the National Civil Rights Museum, and the Tennessee Holocaust Commission.

In total, the coalition has indicated that it will continue to press forward on a reprimand of Lammey.