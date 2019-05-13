Tennis Great Venus Williams Announces Investment In Asutra, A Self-Care Line

Asutra carries CBD creams, aromatherapy and more for an active lifestyle.

Warren Buffett, known as the “Oracle of Omaha” suggests that people will do well if they invest in products they use in their everyday life, and tennis great, Venus Williams has taken this advice, and has become a partial investor in a line of care products called Asutra.

People Magazine says that Williams is not just investing money into the company, but also time, becoming the chief brand officer. Asutra sells the kind of products a busy, athletic woman like Williams uses in her life, says owner and CEO Stephanie Morimoto, in order to “amp up their self-care time.”

Asutra sells items ranging from CBD cream and yoga mat cleaners, to a full skin care line and aromatherapy mists. Williams says she first became interested in the company after using one of Asutra’s pain relief creams following workouts.

“I love their focus on active self-care. Obviously I live and breathe that, and I was able to use their products as a part of actively taking care of myself. I also love that their products work and they use all natural ingredients, so you can use the products for your mind, body and soul. That was a huge appeal for me and just fit right into my lifestyle.”

Ace! Get to know the active self-care brand that tennis star Venus Williams loves so much, she invested in it! Click the link– https://t.co/rMZmTXleOD #venuswilliams #activeselfcare — Asutra (@asutra_life) May 12, 2019

Williams continues, saying that the line is “all natural,” and this is important to everyone, but especially someone with an autoimmune disease like Sjogren’s Syndrome, which affects the skin. The tennis star says it is important that she keeps the inflammation level down in her body, and she does this by eating clean and only using beauty products without additives.

As a professional athlete, Williams says that her favorite product in the line is a lavender aromatherapy spray called Melt the Pain Away and Dream the Night Away. Morimoto says that another best-seller is the Magnesium Healing line and the weighted eye mask.

“People are really hungry for good sleep.”

Williams has always considered herself an entrepreneur as well as an athlete, and says her father always taught his daughters to have diverse interests. In addition to her role in Asutra, she has an activewear line, called EleVen, and her interior design company, named V Starr Interiors.

Williams knows that she won’t be able to play professional tennis forever, and wants to have a future as a businesswoman waiting for her.

Asutra is available right now online, and will soon be available in over 3,000 CVS stores.