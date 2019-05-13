Watch Bangladesh Vs. West Indies Cricket Live Stream: Tri-Series In Ireland, ODI Match 5, Start Time, Preview

Westy Indies look for revenge after suffering an eight-wicket defeat with five overs to spare in their first meeting in an Ireland tri-series leading up to the Cricket World cup.

With the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England less than three weeks away, two of the dark horse teams in the competition, Bangladesh and West Indies, continue to fine tune their lineups as they meet the fifth match of their tri-series in Ireland, after the resurgent Tigers handled the Windies with relative ease in their first meeting of the three-team competition, per CricBuzz. But Bangladesh bowlers will need to cope with a fast-improving West Indies batting attack that has seen four centuries on the scoreboard in their first three matches. The Windies, despite the defeat to Bangladesh, have clinched a place in the final, but if the Tigers win the one day international match on Monday, the two teams will meet one more time, in the tri-series final, as Monday’s game will live stream from Dublin.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the fifth ODI match of the tri-series in Ireland, between the Bangladesh Tigers and West Indies, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. Irish Daylight Time on Monday, May 13, at 11,500-capacity Malahide Cricket Club Ground in Malahide, Dublin, Republic of Ireland.

In Bangladesh, the live stream starts at 3:45 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time on Monday, and India, that start time will also come on Monday, at 3:15 pm. India Standard Time. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 10:45 a.m. British Summer Time. In the United States, fans will be able to catch the cricket match very early on Monday morning, at 5:45 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 2:45 a.m. Pacific. In the Caribbean, the match gets underway at 4:45 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, or 5:45 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time.

As they look ahead to the World Cup, West Indies must be pleased with the return of Shannon Gabriel, whose implying his first ODI matches since 2017 — yet has taken six wickets in the three tri-series matches to this point, per ESPN.

Here are the expected teams for the fifth ODI match of the tri-series.

West Indies: 1 Sunil Ambris, 2 Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), 3 Darren Bravo, 4 Roston Chase, 5 Jonathan Carter, 6 Jason Holder (captain), 7 Fabian Allen, 8 Ashley Nurse, 9 Kemar Roach, 10 Sheldon Cottrell, 11 Shannon Gabriel.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 5 Mohammad Mithun, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Sabbir Rahman, 8 Mohamad Saifuddin, 9 Mehidy Hasan, 10 Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 11 Mustafizur Rahman.

Sunil Ambris of West Indies scored 148 against host Ireland on Saturday. Nathan Stirk / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs West Indies fifth ODI match of the of the tri-series in Ireland, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming service is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Tigers vs. Windies 50-overs action at no charge.

In Ireland, RTE will live stream the tri-series match, and in Bangladesh, Gazi TV has the game. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Bangladesh cricket team matches. In the United Kingdom, unfortunately, there will be no live stream of the Bangladesh vs West Indies ODI. But fans can likely access the live stream through another provider listed in this article by using a VPN service, such as those recommended by CNet, or by using the built-in VPN that comes with the Opera web browser.