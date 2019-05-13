Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rocks Black Lingerie & Garter Belt On Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is keeping things going on her Instagram page, this time with a trio of photos that shows her wearing a lingerie set. The model shared three photos from the same shoot, as she posed in an identical stance for all three shots. The difference was that her hair was blowing in a couple of the photos, while she looked absolutely put together in the third. Rosie wore an all-black ensemble, consisting of a black bra, panties, and a garter belt that she clipped onto stockings. The model accessorized only minimally, showing a peek of a drop earring in some of the photos.

Prior to that, the model shared a ton of Instagram updates that showed her getting ready for the Met Gala 2019. One photo, in particular, revealed how amazing Rosie looked in the context of the event. In the shot, the model stood on the pink carpet wearing a halter-style, floor-length dress. There was a revealing thin slit in the front, and she added a wow factor by wearing a giant stole that dragged behind her like a wedding veil. She wore her hair slicked back with a slightly off-center part and looked classically beautiful with red lipstick. Behind her, you could spot paparazzi and other event attendees.

The model previously opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her career and personal details.

“I’ve worked every day since I was 16 years old. I’ve tried to be professional in every way. I have really dedicated myself to my career. Yes, I am determined. You have to be if you want to continue working.”

“‘Am I going to act? Am I still modelling?’ That took a couple of years to figure out. I would have periods when I wasn’t working –that’s the life of a model – I would find myself a little bit lost. But since becoming a mum, I’ve felt so much more confident within my own skin and much more confident…” she noted, revealing that for her, the answer for what she should do with her career wasn’t always crystal clear.

With that being said, Rosie does tend to keep her private life very private. That means that fans rarely see Jason Statham or their kid on her Instagram feed. A notable exception was an Instagram post from January 3, which showed her posing in a bikini with her baby in her arms. She smiled with her lips closed and posed in front of a body of water.