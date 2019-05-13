Adam Schiff: U.S. Wouldn’t ‘Survive Another Four Years’ Of Donald Trump

Vocal Congressman Adam Schiff said on Sunday that the United States might not be able to endure another four years of President Donald Trump, Newsweek reports. Schiff in his remarks warned that Trump has so far succeeded only in dividing Americans, rather than uniting them.

Schiff, a Democratic congressman from California and chair of the House Intelligence Committee, made his comments during an interview on ABC’s This Week. When asked by the show’s host, George Stephanopoulos, if he thought Trump could be elected again in 2020, Schiff didn’t mince words.

“That’s not gonna happen,” the congressman said flatly.

“I don’t think this country could survive another four years of a president like this, who gets up every day trying to find new and inventive ways to divide us,” Schiff continued. “He doesn’t seem to understand that a fundamental aspect of his job is to try to make us a more perfect union. But that’s not at all where he’s coming from.”

Proceeding with confidence, Schiff went on to say that Trump would be defeated and that America’s democratic institutions could not possibly hold up to what he described as Trump’s continued affronts to the rule of law. Critics and opponents of the president have become more vocal in recent weeks, with many arguing that the United States as a whole is facing a constitutional crisis at the hands of Trump, particularly as the administration continues to refuse compliance with a number of congressional subpoenas.

Schiff echoed that sentiment in his appearance on Sunday.

“[The Trump administration] has decided to say a blank no, no to any kind of oversight whatsoever,” he argued, saying “they’re just stonewalling” and “want to drag this out as long as possible,” referring to the investigations currently underway and being driven forward by congressional Democrats.

Republican Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky, who also appeared on Sunday’s edition of This Week, hit back at Schiff’s comments, saying that the investigations taking place against the president are poetically motivated and ultimately without merit.

Even so, the House Judiciary Committee did vote last week to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for his refusal to comply with subpoenas demanding that he testify again before Congress and deliver an unredacted version of the Mueller report, which details Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Additionally, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, a California Democrat, has warned that more Trump officials could find themselves in contempt for similar refusals to comply with congressional oversight.