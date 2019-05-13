Haley Kalil Bares Booty While Only Wearing Thong Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Haley Kalil graced the covers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, and now some of the sneak peeks are being revealed on Instagram. In one new post, the model was spotted posing on her stomach in shallow ocean waters while only wearing thong bikini bottoms. Her hair was down, and she wore it in a heavy right part while looking back over her left shoulder at the camera. She also posed in such a way to accentuate her curves.

This was the second photoshoot in the series, with the first showing Haley wearing both the top and bottoms of a black bikini. This time, she lay on her back and propped herself up with her elbows. She posed with her right knee in front of her lower body and smiled slightly for the shot. She wore a choker necklace with a giant charm but otherwise went jewelry free.

Meanwhile, Kalil is keeping her fans updated on her personal feed too. Her newest post shows her wearing a revealing blue bodysuit. It had a structured first layer, along with sheer sleeves and sheer fabric that covered her legs. The piece had glittery accents throughout and accentuated all of her curves. The model wore her hair down in a right part, sporting striking pink lipstick and dark eye makeup.

But that’s not all, as she also shared a couple of photos from a Sports Illustrated event earlier today on Instagram. In the post, Haley wore a black top was left unbuttoned, along with striking drop earrings. Her lipstick was also glossy and red, while her hair looked great in a dramatic part.

In other news, the model previously opened up to Husskie.

“I tend to workout 4-5 times a week, depending on the week. If it’s a hectic week of traveling, I never beat myself up if I can’t make it to the gym – as long as I keep my body moving and make good food choices, I’m happy! I don’t workout to stay a certain size, I workout to improve my long-term health.”

Kalil’s new SI photos reveal that her workout is certainly keeping her in great shape.

“As a model working in NYC, I am used to early call times. I’m always up before 7am. I start with raspberries and strawberries with oatmeal or yogurt in the morning. I also love hard boiled and scrambled eggs,” Haley also noted, describing how she typically starts her day.