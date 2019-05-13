Behati Prinsloo Wears Tiny Bikini & Shows Off Baby Bump In Throwback Instagram Photo

Behati Prinsloo celebrated Mother’s Day on Instagram by sharing a throwback photo from when she was pregnant. In the photo, the model wore a pink bikini with red hearts on the top and looked as if she were mid-stretch in the shot. The model posed outdoors with her eyes closed, as she soaked up the rays. Behind her, you could see palm trees. The photo has been liked over 328,000 times since it was posted.

Prior to the Mother’s Day post, the model shared a snapshot from a wildlife tour. She was spotted in an open car while reaching out to touch a rhino. And in fact, that was one of the multiple recent posts with rhinos in them, as another Instagram update from April 22 revealed that she was teaming up with Save the Rhino Trust Namibia. The organization aims to help black rhinos, a species which reportedly decreased by 98 percent between 1960 and 1995. Hopefully, Behati can help increase awareness so that others can join in on the fight to protect the last black rhinos in the world.

It looks like the model is taking the role fairly seriously, with another Instagram update six days ago that showed Behati wearing a hat with the organization’s name on it. She was photographed from the back, as she wore the hat backward. Her hair was down and braided, and Prinsloo wore a black tank top under a semi-sheer white shirt.

And for fans who are wondering how Behati stays in such great shape, look no further than her prior interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“A typical training day would include cardio and weight training. I would work out about four times a week and then take a couple of days off and eat very clean. My body responds well to high protein with veggies.”

The model also opened up about how she perceives the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is a major event that attracts millions of fans annually.

“It’s a completely different event. You can’t compare it to any other show. You can’t really call it a fashion show because it’s a performance. It’s like when you go to a concert and watch everyone performing and you just want to rock out. It also allows you to be yourself and bring out your personality.”

Loading...

With that being said, it’ll be interesting to see what Behati has going on in the coming days and weeks. Hopefully, she’ll continue to keep fans updated on her work with the rhino organization.