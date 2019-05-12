Olivia Culpo Puts Cleavage On Display In Tight, Sheer Dress For Latest Instagram Snap

Olivia Culpo has flaunted her famous figure in a number of impressive ensembles, and her latest look certainly did not disappoint. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model took to her Instagram today to show off the stunning outfit she rocked at last night’s celebration of the 2019 edition of the bikini clad magazine, and her followers had nothing but love for it.

The 27-year-old showed off her incredible physique in the latest addition to her Instagram feed, which she shared with her 3.9 million followers on Sunday, May 10. The snap captured the model doing what she does best — staring down the camera with a sensual look as she struck a pose in a gorgeous gown that did nothing but favors for her dangerous curves.

Olivia’s shimmering, sheer gown was sure to get all eyes on her as she hit the town with the ladies of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, who were in Miami this past weekend celebrating this year’s edition of the publication. The floor-length dress featured a sexy cutout feature right in the middle of her voluptuous bosom, providing for a very busty display from the Rhode Island native. The clingy nature of the garment perfectly hugged the stunner’s curves, while its see-through nature allowed her long, lean legs to make an appearance as well. The gown was also designed with a thigh-high slit in the middle of its lower half, showing off even more of the babe’s bronzed skin.

To complete her look, the bombshell rocked a pair of pointed silver stilettos, and opted to forego jewelry for the evening, letting her sparkling dress and stunning features take center stage for the night. She wore her shoulder-length brunette tresses poofed up in a half pony tail, and rocked a glamorous makeup look featuring a bold smokey eye and light pink lip that perfectly accentuated her striking facial features.

Fans of the former Miss Universe went absolutely wild for her newest social media snap. At the time of this writing, Olivia’s upload has racked up more than 33,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live on Instagram, as well as hundreds of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Body on fleeeeek,” wrote fellow Sports IllustratedSwimsuit model Haley Kalil.

“Olivia you simply look breathtaking in your dress,” wrote another fan.

The 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit hit shelves earlier this week on Wednesday, May 8, but Olivia had something else to celebrate that day — her 27th birthday. The stunner was showered with love from her friends and fans, and took to her Instagram again earlier this week to show off the five-tier, shimmering golden birthday cake topped with sparklers that was presented to her during her celebration in Miami.