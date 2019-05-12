Manuela Alvarez Hernandez Goes Braless Underneath A Black Blazer On Instagram

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Manuela Alvarez Hernandez seems to be very fond of flaunting her enviable assets on Instagram, and because of that, she has become quite popular on the photo-sharing website.

To titillate her fans, who always seem to be eager to see more of Manuela’s sexy pics, the Colombia native recently took to her account and shared a new sultry snap with her fans — one wherein she was featured wearing a black blazer with nothing underneath it. As she ditched her bra, Manuela revealed her bare chest as well as a glimpse of her perky breasts — a move which set pulses racing. She accessorized with a belt to accentuate her slim waist and opted for small, hoop earrings.

In terms of her beauty looks, Hernandez let her raven-colored tresses down and wore a full face of makeup comprising a deep-red shade of lipstick to pull off a very seductive look.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Miami, Florida, where all Sports Illustrated models had recently gathered for the official launch of the magazine’s 2019 edition. Manuela was one of the six lucky swimsuit search finalists who received a lot of exposure because of her amazingly-sexy photos captured as part of the competition.

“Gorgeous inside and out,” one of her fans commented on the sultry pic, while another one said that Manuela looks perfect in the picture. Another fan wrote that Manuela is the pride of Colombia and she deserves much more fame and success in life.

Other fans, per usual, posted lots of hearts, fire, and kiss emojis on the pic to express their feelings and appreciation for the model instead of posting long sentences.

Prior to posting the said picture, the 23-year-old model treated her 75,000-plus followers to a risque snap wherein she could be seen donning a pink bandeau top which she paired with a matching, crinkled pencil skirt. The revealing attire allowed Manuela to flaunt her enviable cleavage while her body-hugging skirt accentuated her hourglass figure. The model posed while sitting on a bamboo chair in a garden as she looked away from the camera and flashed a smile to pose for the picture.

According to an article by Aris Moskov, Manuela said that she has worked for many popular brands, including Victoria’s Secret, and when questioned about the importance of social media in her modeling career, the stunner said that it depends on what an individual aims to achieve through social media.