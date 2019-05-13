Tyra Banks Talks Ice-Cream After Missing ‘Sports Illustrated’ 30 LB Weight Loss Goal

Tyra Banks has already admitted to Yahoo Lifestyle that she didn’t make her 30 lb weight loss goal ahead of her 2019 Sports Illustrated cover – the supermodel’s recent feature comes 22 years after first fronting the magazine.

“I thought I was gonna lose 30 pounds, and come back and look like that cover from 1997.”

On May 12, E! News reported the 45-year-old getting “real.” The America’s Next Top Model judge has taken to Instagram to open up about her body, her appetite, and her thoughts on needing to “drop 30 pounds.” Two posts made today show Banks in a red-and-pink polka dot bikini. They come with the iconic beachy look, but their captions are reflecting thoughts within. The captions see Tyra admit to feeling she had to look “the same.” This likely refers to her earliest, career-launching cover back in 1997.

“Then the ice cream called my name. Yep, all flavors. From Butter Pecan to Matcha to Coffee. I love me some ice cream and I just couldn’t say no to it when I heard it calling.”

For Tyra, though, ice-cream screaming her name from her mother’s freezer is something to celebrate. Today, Tyra is telling the world to “screw cookie cutter beauty.” She acknowledges the need to consume vitamins and exercise, but for this icon, life should come with a little indulgence.

As the first black woman to front Sports Illustrated, Banks has been breaking down barriers for over 20 years. Her curves might have been suited to the magazine, but pursuing a career in the high-fashion world came with more challenges. The models Tyra accompanied during her 90s runway appearances came smaller-sized. Curvy as Claudia Schiffer and Linda Evangelista were, their distinctly slender frames came to symbolize couture’s preference for size zero. The arrival of Kate Moss brought the heroin chic look to the table – Tyra seemed surrounded by the industry’s increasingly skinnier and more gaunt-looking faces.

In 1997, Tyra Banks became the first black woman to cover Sports Illustrated by herself. In 2019, Tyra Banks came out of modeling retirement to grace the cover again. pic.twitter.com/labZvZm16z — Complex (@Complex) May 8, 2019

Nonetheless, Tyra’s career took off. By the 2000s, however, her notable weight gain was making headlines. 2017 marked ten years since Tyra told the world to “kiss my fat ass,” per E Online. Having battled social media trolling in the past, Tyra is making a stand with her May 12 update. Captions aren’t in self-defense of Tyra’s current shape – rather, they’re embracing it.

Tyra has 6.4 million Instagram followers. Her confidence today feels palpable. Sufficiently, it would seem, to hide the insecurities she faced in the run-up to her Sports Illustrated shoot – as The Inquisitr reported two days ago, Tyra went to the fitting in a “big sundress.”

The sun appears to be shining for Tyra. Given her latest thoughts, the situation likely calls for a celebratory ice-cream.